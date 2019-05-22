Cinemark : Summer Movie Clubhouse Offers Discounted Family-Friendly Movies

Movie fans can enjoy 10 films for $5 at participating theatre locations throughout the summer

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the world’s largest motion picture exhibitors, has partnered with Sony Pictures to offer the ultimate summer savings with its well-loved Summer Movie Clubhouse film series. Movie fans can now escape the summer heat and enjoy going to the theatre with their family and friends at an affordable price.

The $5 series card, which allows guests to enjoy all 10 films, is available exclusively at participating theatre box offices. Guests may also purchase individual $1 Summer Movie Clubhouse tickets at participating box offices the morning of the show. Additional details are available at www.cinemark.com/smc.

“We’re excited to bring back a true Cinemark summer tradition with our annual Summer Movie Clubhouse program,” said SVP, Marketing and Communications, Cinemark, James Meredith. “We take great pride in giving our communities the perfect entertainment destination for an affordable price all summer long.”

Separate from the summer program, fans can also look forward to enjoying Sony Pictures’ upcoming family films “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” opening July 2 and “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” opening Aug. 16. For participating theatres, movie selections and to print $2-off concession coupons, visit www.cinemark.com/series-events-info-pages/summer-movie-clubhouse-participating-theatres/.

