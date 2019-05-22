Log in
Cinemark : Summer Movie Clubhouse Offers Discounted Family-Friendly Movies

0
05/22/2019

Movie fans can enjoy 10 films for $5 at participating theatre locations throughout the summer

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the world’s largest motion picture exhibitors, has partnered with Sony Pictures to offer the ultimate summer savings with its well-loved Summer Movie Clubhouse film series. Movie fans can now escape the summer heat and enjoy going to the theatre with their family and friends at an affordable price.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005066/en/

Cinemark Summer Movie Club House (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cinemark Summer Movie Club House (Graphic: Business Wire)

The $5 series card, which allows guests to enjoy all 10 films, is available exclusively at participating theatre box offices. Guests may also purchase individual $1 Summer Movie Clubhouse tickets at participating box offices the morning of the show. Additional details are available at www.cinemark.com/smc.

“We’re excited to bring back a true Cinemark summer tradition with our annual Summer Movie Clubhouse program,” said SVP, Marketing and Communications, Cinemark, James Meredith. “We take great pride in giving our communities the perfect entertainment destination for an affordable price all summer long.”

Separate from the summer program, fans can also look forward to enjoying Sony Pictures’ upcoming family films “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” opening July 2 and “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” opening Aug. 16. For participating theatres, movie selections and to print $2-off concession coupons, visit www.cinemark.com/series-events-info-pages/summer-movie-clubhouse-participating-theatres/.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor, operating 547 theatres with 6,051 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries as of March 31, 2019. For more information go to investors.cinemark.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 328 M
EBIT 2019 443 M
Net income 2019 276 M
Debt 2019 1 695 M
Yield 2019 3,49%
P/E ratio 2019 16,69
P/E ratio 2020 15,79
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 4 594 M
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 45,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Sean Gamble COO, CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Damian Wardle Executive Vice President-Theater Technology
Carlos M. Sepulveda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.10.25%4 594
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%4 791
KINEPOLIS GROUP3.89%1 593
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO LTD1.48%1 427
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC7.57%1 350
PVR LIMITED12.93%1 210
