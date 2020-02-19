Cinemark : The Inspirational and Uplifting 'Rachel and Dave Hollis Variety Show' Comes to Movie Theaters Nationwide for a Live One-Night Event March 24

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From two-time #1 NY Times Best Selling author, top motivational speaker and podcast host Rachel Hollis with her husband Dave, author of the highly anticipated book Get Out of Your Own Way, "The Rachel and Dave Hollis Variety Show" screens in cinemas across the U.S. for one night only on March 24. This special event will be broadcast live from The Paramount Theater in the Hollis' hometown of Austin, Texas. Audible is also offering a digital audiobook of Get Out of Your Own Way, through select ticket agents.

Tickets for "The Rachel and Dave Hollis Variety Show" can be purchased beginning Friday, February 21, at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

The event will kick-off with Dave and Rachel hosting their first on-stage edition of the "Start Today Morning Show," followed by a live recording of the "RISE Together Podcast," and ending with a dynamic fireside chat with Rachel and Dave about his new book. The "Start Today Morning Show" will dive into pop culture and motivation, while the "RISE Together Podcast" will provide audiences with practical relationship advice focusing on being the best versions of themselves.

Presented by Fathom Events, this special event will screen in more than 800 movie theaters nationwide live at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT and tape delayed to 7 p.m. MT/PT/HI/AK on Tuesday, March 24, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations will be available February 21 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"We're so excited to debut our live variety show on the big screen and connect with our community across the country," said Dave and Rachel Hollis. "We're looking forward to a night full of fun, positivity and inspiration, while providing audiences with real-world insight into how they can achieve their personal goals."

"We're thrilled to bring the Hollis' motivational and entertaining variety show to movie theaters," said Daren Miller, Fathom Events VP of Programming, Business Affairs & Strategy. "After the theatrical success of Rachel's hit documentary 'Made for More,' we are excited for fans to come together once again to experience a new show with guaranteed laughs, encouragement and advice."

