Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cinemark Holdings, Inc.    CNK

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cinemark : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:01pm EST

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (“Cinemark”) (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 operating results pre-market and host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results on:

Friday, February 21, 2020
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties can listen to the call via live webcast or by phone. Please access 5-10 minutes before the call:

Live Webcast: https://ir.cinemark.com/
Phone (Domestic): 800-374-1346
Phone (International): 706-679-3149

A replay of the call will be available at https://ir.cinemark.com/ following the call and archived for a limited time.

To automatically receive Cinemark financial news by email, please visit our Investor Relations website and subscribe to email alerts.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
05:01pCINEMARK : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
12:47pCINEMARK : 'Dino Dana The Movie' Stomps Into U.S. Cinemas March 21 for a One-Day..
PR
02/04CINEMARK : Opens New Movie Theatre in Salem, New Hampshire, Bringing Moviegoing ..
BU
01/13CINEMARK : Passes On Sale Now for Cinemark's Annual Oscar® Movie Week Festival
BU
01/08"DIGIMON ADVENTURE : Last Evolution Kizuna" Hits Theaters On March 25th For The ..
PR
2019CINEMARK : Reopens Fully Remodeled Indianapolis Theatre with Enhanced Amenities
BU
2019CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019CINEMARK : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34
BU
2019CINEMARK : Opens Modern Movie Theatre in Wayne, New Jersey - Just in Time for th..
BU
2019CINEMARK : Upgrades Historic Theatre Providing the Plano Community with a Modern..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 307 M
EBIT 2019 375 M
Net income 2019 227 M
Debt 2019 1 439 M
Yield 2019 4,25%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,57x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 3 744 M
Chart CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 41,09  $
Last Close Price 32,18  $
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Sean Gamble EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Damian Wardle VP-Theatres Technology & Presentation
Carlos M. Sepulveda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-4.93%3 783
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%5 180
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-6.76%1 657
CINEPLEX INC.-0.30%1 621
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-24.08%1 460
PVR LIMITED5.20%1 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group