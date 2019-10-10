Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cinemark Holdings, Inc.    CNK

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cinemark : to Open Sixth Movie Theatre in El Paso, Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

12-Screen Theatre Opens in River Oak Properties’ Eastlake Marketplace in 2020

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world, and River Oak Properties today broke ground for a state-of-the-art, 12-screen theatre in the development at Eastlake Marketplace in El Paso, Texas. The development is located at the northwest corner of I-10 and Eastlake Boulevard and is scheduled to open Fall 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005758/en/

Cinemark to open a new 12-screen theatre in River Oaks Properties' Eastlake Marketplace in El Paso, Texas in the Fall of 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cinemark to open a new 12-screen theatre in River Oaks Properties' Eastlake Marketplace in El Paso, Texas in the Fall of 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to open our sixth Cinemark theatre in the El Paso region,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “As our second Cinemark Movie Bistro in the area, this theatre will be a new entertainment destination at the premier Eastlake Marketplace.”

In addition to the Cinemark theatre, the development will feature 250,000 square feet of restaurants and retail space. Highlights of Eastlake Marketplace include several restaurants and retailers new to the Eastlake area.

“It’s exciting to see El Paso’s continued growth and to have Cinemark be part of that,” said River Oaks Executive Chairman Jerry Rubin. “Having Cinemark anchor Eastlake Marketplace and bring more jobs and more entertainment options to the area is what this project is all about.”

At the Cinemark River Oaks theatre, guests will experience cutting-edge technology and customer-preferred amenities such as:

  • A Cinemark XD auditorium – the No. 1 exhibitor Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world, featuring state-of-the-art picture and sound quality;
  • Cinemark Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversized recliners with footrests, cup holders and heat-controlled seats;
  • Reserved seating with online, kiosk and app ticketing capabilities;
  • A modern viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems in all auditoriums;
  • 4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors and RealD 3D capabilities in several auditoriums;
  • A large party room to host events and birthdays as well as a game room;
  • A welcoming lobby, complete with a full-service, traditional concession stand as well as an expanded menu.

Construction is set to begin in January 2020. To learn more about construction progress, visit https://www.ropelpaso.com/. Stay connected through Cinemark's social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark).

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 549 theatres with 6,086 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to investors.cinemark.com.

About River Oaks Properties:

Since 1968, River Oaks Properties has become one of the largest shopping center developers in the El Paso area. Our strategic investments in rapidly growing, high-traffic areas, commitment to quality construction and proactive style of property management have allowed us to develop an extensive portfolio of more than 150 properties and an unparalleled reputation for excellence. With dedicated teams for construction, accounting, property management and leasing and a comprehensive approach to property development, we’ve built long-term investments in the El Paso community and reliable partnerships with local and national businesses.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
02:31pCINEMARK : to Open Sixth Movie Theatre in El Paso, Texas
BU
09/25CINEMARK : 'The Twilight Zone' Celebrates 60 Years of the Surreal When Six Class..
PR
09/12'QT8 : The First Eight,' Exploring the Career of Quentin Tarantino, is Coming to..
PR
09/10CINEMARK : Cirque du Soleil LUZIA, Coming to Movie Theaters Nationwide, October ..
PR
09/05CINEMARK : Award-Winning Documentary 'Skid Row Marathon' Comes to Movie Theaters..
PR
09/03CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/22CINEMARK : to Participate at September Investor Conferences
BU
08/20CINEMARK : to Open CUT! Dine-In Theatre in Cypress, Texas
BU
08/16CINEMARK : Experience the King Like Never Before With 'Elvis Unleashed,' in Movi..
PR
08/15CINEMARK : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 358 M
EBIT 2019 444 M
Net income 2019 277 M
Debt 2019 1 645 M
Yield 2019 3,76%
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 4 228 M
Chart CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 45,23  $
Last Close Price 36,34  $
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Sean Gamble EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Damian Wardle VP-Theatres Technology & Presentation
Carlos M. Sepulveda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.1.51%4 228
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%4 587
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA19.26%1 717
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-12.17%1 244
PVR LIMITED11.68%1 225
CINEPLEX INC.-7.27%1 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group