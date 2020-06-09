Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/09 10:16:55 am
17.49 USD   -11.04%
Cinemark : to Participate at Credit Suisse Virtual Communications Conference

06/09/2020 | 10:06am EDT

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following institutional investor conferences:

Wednesday, June 17: Credit Suisse Virtual Communications Conference

  • Mark Zoradi, CEO & Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations
  • 3:00 ET Fireside Chat
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 555 theatres with 6,145 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 469 M - -
Net income 2020 -356 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 653 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,44x
Yield 2020 1,82%
Capitalization 2 295 M 2 295 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 22 603
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 20,10 $
Last Close Price 19,66 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Sean Gamble EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Damian Wardle VP-Theatres Technology & Presentation
Carlos M. Sepulveda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-41.92%2 295
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-5.01%5 067
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-11.16%1 499
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-29.73%1 262
PVR LIMITED-38.84%790
CINEPLEX INC.-52.41%762
