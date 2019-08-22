Cinemark : to Participate at September Investor Conferences

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following institutional investor conferences:

Thursday, September 5: Barrington Research 12th Annual Fall Conference

Chicago, IL

Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations

1-on-1 investor meetings

Wednesday, September 18: Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference

New York, NY

Mark Zoradi, CEO & Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations

10:30 ET Fireside Chat

1-on-1 investor meetings

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor, operating 549 theatres with 6,086 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries as of June 30, 2019. For more information, go to investors.cinemark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005646/en/