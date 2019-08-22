Log in
Cinemark : to Participate at September Investor Conferences

08/22/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following institutional investor conferences:

Thursday, September 5: Barrington Research 12th Annual Fall Conference

  • Chicago, IL
  • Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings

Wednesday, September 18: Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference

  • New York, NY
  • Mark Zoradi, CEO & Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations
  • 10:30 ET Fireside Chat
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor, operating 549 theatres with 6,086 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries as of June 30, 2019. For more information, go to investors.cinemark.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 366 M
EBIT 2019 452 M
Net income 2019 282 M
Debt 2019 1 663 M
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,79x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
Capitalization 4 367 M
