Fathom Events : and Meteor 17 Form Strategic Partnership for Content Development

DENVER, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events, the leading event cinema distributor that acquires, markets and distributes content to theaters around the world, and Meteor 17, founded by highly respected music and media producer Spencer Proffer, have entered into a long-term "First Look" and production agreement for projects to premiere on the Fathom Events platform, with Proffer serving as the event and added-value content producer. This content agreement will initially focus on the music vertical as well as culturally relevant topics and initiatives, both of which are foundational to Fathom and Meteor 17.

For these events, Proffer will serve as event producer for involved parties, including superstar musical talent, political leaders and pop culture icons and their concerts, programs, interviews and speeches. Additionally, he will produce original, added-value segments, which will screen alongside the core exhibitions. These segments will showcase the visionary and timeless works still relevant to audiences of today.

Proffer will bring multiple projects to Fathom Events, including "The Cold Blue" a documentary film chronicling the men of the 8th Air Force who flew mission after suicidal mission in the 2nd World War on the legendary B17 bomber, The Memphis Belle. This revolutionary WWII documentary will be followed by "Elvis – Unleashed," a behind-the-scenes look at Elvis' '68 Comeback Special with Steve Binder, and numerous others yet to be announced.

"Fathom Events is thrilled to partner with Meteor 17 and founder Spencer Proffer to expand the wide range of content offerings to consumers in their local movie theaters," said Fathom Events CEO, Ray Nutt. "This arrangement allows Fathom to continue offering high quality content to the largest audiences around the globe."

Proffer has been aligned with Fathom for over 14 years, producing multiple successful one-night events in movie theaters, beginning with "Rockin' The Corps" on behalf of the U.S. Marine Corps, headlined by Beyoncé with Destiny's Child and KISS, produced with Doc McGhee, Executive Produced by Quincy Jones and hosted by Cedric, The Entertainer.

One of the most recent projects resulting from this partnership was a collaboration between Meteor 17, Authentic Brands Group and Fathom Events, bringing the iconic Elvis '68 Comeback Special, directed by Steve Binder, to 1982 theaters in 32 countries around the world, drawing more than 160,000 attendees over two nights. Proffer then produced "Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy" featuring "Diana Ross Live in Central Park," which was shown in partnership with Fathom Events on March 26 and 28 in theaters around the world.

"I am excited to work with the team that Ray Nutt has assembled for Fathom Events," said Proffer. "Their vision, passion, integrity, knowledge and appetite to raise the bar make them an ideal partner to present innovative entertainment."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and over 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Meteor 17 and Spencer Proffer

Headquartered in Los Angeles, this convergence and production venture is helmed by innovative media and music producer, Spencer Proffer. M17 is producing and is developing an ambitious slate of projects across music, TV, film, Internet, live event, and other platforms, integrating brand marketing and music as organic components. M17 is a full-service organization that actively participates from conception and architecture through all phases of deal-making, production, marketing and distribution entities highlighted on www.meteor17.com.

Proffer strives to make a difference in pop culture with projects that have meaning for people's lives, while entertaining them. He is a music industry veteran who has graduated to pioneer convergence media integrations of projects in film and television for many years. His productions and those he has been integrally involved with have garnered Academy, Golden Globe, Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards and nominations. As music producer, Spencer has sold millions of gold and platinum records.

