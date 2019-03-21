FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Cineplex Announces First 'Playdium' Location in Atlantic Canada

Coming Soon to Dartmouth

New Entertainment Complex Features Interactive Games,

Attractions and Fun Food Options

Toronto, ON, March 21, 2019 (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex, one of Canada's leading entertainment and media companies, today announced plans to open Atlantic Canada's first Playdium location in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Designed for kids of all ages, the new entertainment complex will be a tech-infused, affordable place to play that offers classic and state-of-the-art games, unique interactive experiences like virtual reality, bowling and rope courses as well as a variety of fun and fresh food. Located at the Dartmouth Crossing Shopping Centre off of Wright Avenue and Countryview Drive, construction on the new Playdium location is scheduled to begin this fall and targeted to open in 2020.

"We are so excited to bring the Playdium experience to Atlantic Canada as we continue to introduce unique new experiences to Canadians and showcase our growing portfolio of entertainment options," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "Leveraging our industry-leading expertise in entertainment, amusement gaming and food service, this newly announced Playdium location is sure to become the city's go-to destination for everyday play, casual dining and special occasions. While the complex is designed to appeal to teens, their friends and family, we know that kids of all ages are going to love it."

"Cineplex is one of Canada's largest and most innovative entertainment companies and we are thrilled to continue our relationship with them by bringing this first-of-its-kind attraction to Dartmouth Crossing," said Glenn Munro, Managing Partner, North American Development Group. "In addition to Cineplex Cinemas Dartmouth Crossing, Playdium will be another great reason for people to shop, dine and play in our community and will complement our offering of best-in-class attractions for visitors of all ages."

Spanning 30,000 square feet, approximately two-thirds of the complex will be dedicated to games and attractions for all skill levels, with the other third offering a range of fun food and beverage options, including chef-inspired burgers and sandwiches, pizzas, nachos, tacos and bowls and a selection of sweet treats.

Designed to accommodate large groups, Playdium will be the perfect spot for parties, events and team

building, with private rooms for birthday parties and special gatherings as well as lounges for adults and parents with views of the games floor.

Cineplex first announced the expansion of the Playdium concept in 2017, with locations opening in Whitby and Brampton, ON, later this year. Playdium complexes will leverage Cineplex's existing industry-leading entertainment, amusement gaming, food service, content creation, digital media and operational capabilities as well as its relationship with SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment rewards program. In the coming years, Cineplex plans to open 10-15 Playdium locations in communities across the country.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming.com).

Additionally, Cineplex operates a location based entertainment business through Canada's newest destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will also be opening new complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

About NADG

North American Development Group ("NADG") has been active in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and management of over 300 shopping centres, mixed-use and residential developments comprising well over 35 million square feet across Canada and the United States. Currently, NADG has over $4.5 Billion of assets under management and owns over 25 million square feet of shopping centre and mixed-use space in the United States and Canada, as well as over a dozen residential land development projects consisting of over 9,000 units in various stages of development or predevelopment. A future pipeline of over 1,600 acres of land slated for mixed-use, residential and retail development is also owned by North American Development Group.

NADG's team of over 235 professionals are located in 11 offices across North America, 6 in Canada and 5 in the United States. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with Canadian offices in Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Kelowna and Halifax. NADG's U.S. head office is located in West Palm Beach, Florida with regional offices in Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix and Nashville.

