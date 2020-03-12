Cineplex : Response to COVID-19

1303 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4T 2Y9

March 12, 2020

To our guests,

With growing global concerns around COVID-19 ("coronavirus"), I wanted to provide you with an update on our response to date and our commitment to you moving forward. The health, safety and well-being of our employees and guests is Cineplex's top priority and we are following the lead of Canadian public health authorities at this important time. We are committed to providing comfortable and safe entertainment experiences at our theatre circuit and locations of The Rec Room and Playdium across the country.

First and foremost, I want to assure our guests that we are taking all appropriate measures to ensure our venues are safe and that we have existing plans and training protocols in place to ensure they stay that way. While the Public Health Agency of Canada has assessed the current public health risk associated with coronavirus as low, we continue to monitor for developments very closely.

We have implemented additional measures to ensure your safety as well as the safety of our team, including:

Introducing enhanced cleaning protocols in all of our locations, with particular focus on high traffic and high contact areas. Coronaviruses are easily eliminated by routine surface cleaning and the cleaning products we use are industrial-grade and food-service approved

industrial-grade and food-service approved Increasing communications and reminders with our guests, partners and employees on important health and safety measures

To protect yourself and others, we ask that anyone who is feeling unwell refrain from visiting us so that together we can ensure a safe and comfortable experience for everyone. Know that we are doing our part by putting employment policies in place so that our hourly staff are protected and are not penalized financially if they need to stay home.

Again, we continue to monitor this situation closely and will provide ongoing updates as needed. We also encourage our guests to stay up-to-date through Canada's Public Health website.

Thank you and we look forward to welcoming you soon,

Ellis Jacob

President and CEO, Cineplex