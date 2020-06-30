Log in
Cineplex : Two Cineplex Theatres in Saskatchewan Reopen This Friday

06/30/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

For Immediate Release

Two Cineplex Theatres in Saskatchewan Reopen This Friday

Reopening Plans Designed with Health & Safety of Employees and Guests as First Priority

Welcoming Guests Back to the Big Screen With $5 Tickets

Visit Cineplex.com, the Cineplex App or Your Local Theatre for Tickets and Showtimes

TORONTO, ON, June 30, 2020 (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex, one of Canada's leading entertainment and media companies, announced today that select theatres in Saskatchewan will reopen this Friday, including:

  • Cineplex Cinemas Southland, Regina

  • Cineplex Cinemas at The Centre, Saskatoon

Cineplex is taking a phased approach to reopening and anticipates that the majority of its theatres will reopen throughout the month of July, including its four other theatres across Saskatchewan. Its top priority has always been the health and safety of its employees and guests and creating a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment. All theatres will open with enhanced safety and cleaning measures as well as updated procedures to allow for physical distancing both inside and outside auditoriums. For more information, visit your local theatre page on the Cineplex site and Cineplex's new landing page on safely reopening.

Across all its businesses Cineplex is implementing best practices and learnings from global counterparts and working in partnership with leading public health and infectious disease experts to maximize safety precautions for all team members and guests. Visit Cineplex's new landing page that outlines the Company's three-phased approach to safely reopening. Some of these new measures include:

  • Launching reserved seating in all auditoriums across Canada; seating options will be automatically blocked off to ensure proper distance in every direction between guests

  • Reducing capacity in all auditoriums to allow for physical distancing

  • Enhancing cleaning practices throughout our facilities, with particular focus on high-contact surfaces, restrooms and seats

  • Accepting debit and credit payments only, with the exception of gift card purchases

  • Limiting food offerings in theatres to Cineplex's famous popcorn and other core concessions

  • Ensuring employees have the personal protective equipment they need

  • Making hand sanitizer readily available for guests and employees throughout our buildings

  • Keeping VIP Cinemas and the play structures in Clubhouse auditoriums closed for now

"The past three months have given us a new appreciation for the importance of friends and family and the power of shared experiences with those we love," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "Entertaining is what we do best, and we simply can't wait to safely welcome guests back to our theatres for some much- deserved entertainment, fun and escape."

To welcome movie-lovers back, Cineplex will be offering $5 tickets and showing popular new releases you

may have missed in theatres like Bloodshot, The Invisible Man, Sonic The Hedgehog, Jumanji: The Next Level,

Bad Boys for Life, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, The Way Back and I Still Believe. Plus, in select markets, theatres will be showing a curated selection of films from director Quentin Tarantino. For more information on showtimes and tickets visit Cineplex.com,the Cineplex app or your local theatre.

Additional Onsite Media Protocols

For the health and safety of our employees and guests, no reporters (including cameras) will be permitted inside theatres during operating hours. In order to ensure physical distancing and limit the number of news media in theatres, B-roll is available to complement your story. Those who would like to be onsite at a Cineplex theatre to capture their own content and interview guests please note that all interviews should be conducted outside and there is no Cineplex spokesperson onsite.

For more information on Cineplex's safe reopening visit here.

-30-

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Media Relations contacts:

Katie Rankin

Associate, Communications Katie.Rankin@cineplex.com

Sarah Van Lange

Executive Director, Communications Sarah.VanLange@cineplex.com

Disclaimer

Cineplex Inc. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 17:08:03 UTC
