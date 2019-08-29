FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Cineplex applauds the Quebec government's decision to update

regulation respecting amusement games

Toronto, ON: August 29, 2019 (TSX: CGX) - Amusement redemption games will now be allowed in the province of Québec. Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister responsible for Public Safety and Minister responsible for the National Capital Region made the announcement today, as part of a press briefing introducing amendments to the regulations of amusement games.

Cineplex welcomes this announcement. As one of the country's leading entertainment and media companies, Cineplex acknowledges the contribution and support of the current government, which made the implementation of these regulatory changes possible.

"Over the past few years, Cineplex has had ongoing discussions with the government to request amendments to certain regulations stemming from the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (RACJ) to permit industry manufactured amusement redemption games. The changes announced today are important to our company and the industry as a whole, as they will enhance and provide more options for entertainment offerings in Quebec. These important policy changes open the door to enhancements to our theatre network, as well as future investments in the province through the potential opening of new location-based entertainment venues like The Rec Room and Playdium in the future," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex.

