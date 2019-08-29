Log in
CINEPLEX INC

(CGX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/29 11:57:11 am
24.77 CAD   +0.73%
Cineplex : applauds the Quebec government's decision to update regulation respecting amusement games

08/29/2019 | 11:41am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Cineplex applauds the Quebec government's decision to update

regulation respecting amusement games

Toronto, ON: August 29, 2019 (TSX: CGX) - Amusement redemption games will now be allowed in the province of Québec. Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister responsible for Public Safety and Minister responsible for the National Capital Region made the announcement today, as part of a press briefing introducing amendments to the regulations of amusement games.

Cineplex welcomes this announcement. As one of the country's leading entertainment and media companies, Cineplex acknowledges the contribution and support of the current government, which made the implementation of these regulatory changes possible.

"Over the past few years, Cineplex has had ongoing discussions with the government to request amendments to certain regulations stemming from the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (RACJ) to permit industry manufactured amusement redemption games. The changes announced today are important to our company and the industry as a whole, as they will enhance and provide more options for entertainment offerings in Quebec. These important policy changes open the door to enhancements to our theatre network, as well as future investments in the province through the potential opening of new location-based entertainment venues like The Rec Room and Playdium in the future," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex.

-30-

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates a location based entertainment business through Canada's newest

destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will also be opening new complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

Media Relations contact:

Sarah Van Lange

Executive Director, Communications

Sarah.VanLange@cineplex.com, 416-323-6728

Disclaimer

Cineplex Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 15:40:09 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 687 M
EBIT 2019 132 M
Net income 2019 83,9 M
Debt 2019 650 M
Yield 2019 7,19%
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 1 567 M
Chart CINEPLEX INC
Duration : Period :
Cineplex Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEPLEX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,75  CAD
Last Close Price 24,74  CAD
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ellis Jacob President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Greenberg Chairman
Daniel Francis McGrath Chief Operating Officer
Gord Nelson Chief Financial Officer
Robert W. Bruce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEPLEX INC-2.75%1 179
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%4 636
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.5.03%4 375
KINEPOLIS GROUP6.76%1 552
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO LTD-8.40%1 291
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC-8.39%1 168
