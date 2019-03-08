Log in
CINER RESOURCES LP

(CINR)
Ciner Resources LP : Announces Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K

03/08/2019 | 12:35pm EST

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A copy of our annual report on Form 10-K is available to be viewed or downloaded at www.ciner.us.com within the Investor Overview section. Unitholders may also request, free of charge, a hard copy of our annual report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, by emailing investorrelations@ciner.us.com.

ABOUT CINER RESOURCES LP

Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 521 M
EBIT 2019 95,0 M
Net income 2019 44,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,16%
P/E ratio 2019 11,31
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 499 M
Chart CINER RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Ciner Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINER RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,5 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kirk H. Milling Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott R. Humphrey Chief Financial Officer
Michael Elliott Ducey Lead Independent Director
Oguz Erkan Director
Dogan Pençe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINER RESOURCES LP15.43%499
YARA INTERNATIONAL4.71%10 870
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%10 206
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%6 876
UPL15.01%6 336
OCI NV37.56%5 843
