MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ciner Resources LP    CINR

CINER RESOURCES LP

(CINR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ciner Resources LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

0
10/29/2019 | 04:29pm EDT

Ciner Resources LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: CINR) announced that the board of directors of its general partner approved today its quarterly distribution. The quarterly distribution of $0.340 for the third quarter of 2019 is payable on November 20, 2019, to unitholders of record on November 8, 2019.

ABOUT CINER RESOURCES LP

Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Partnership's filings with the SEC. The Partnership undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Notice

This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

 

 


© Business Wire 2019
