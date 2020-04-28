Ciner Resources LP : to Release First Quarter 2020 Results

Log in
04/28/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) will release first quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 4, 2020 and will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the results. Those wishing to participate should call one of the following numbers and reference confirmation 4008218:

Domestic (Toll Free): 1-866-550-6980 International: 1-804-977-2644

Passcode: 4008218

The conference call will be made available via a simultaneous webcast live (https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2322740/F34F9C8A1BAD1A169E06ED387900718F) and archived for replay at www.ciner.us.com. The replay will be available two hours after the call’s completion for seven days by calling one of the below numbers:

Domestic (Toll Free): 1-800-585-8367 International: 404-537-3406

Passcode: 4008218

ABOUT CINER RESOURCES LP

Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.


© Business Wire 2020
