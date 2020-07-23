Cineworld : AMC, Cineworld further delays reopening of U.S. movie theaters

July 23 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
said on Thursday it has delayed the reopening of its movie
theaters in the United States to mid to late August, in
alignment with the new release dates of Disney's "Mulan" and
Christopher Nolan's thriller, "Tenet".
UK's Cineworld Group PLC also pushed its U.S.
reopening date to mid-August, although the company remains on
track to welcome back movie-goers in Britain at the end of this
month.
Movie theaters across the world were shuttered since the
mid-March when several countries imposed lockdowns and social
distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus
pandemic.
AMC, the world's largest movie theater operator, had earlier
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amc-ent-holdg-theater/amc-delays-reopening-date-by-two-weeks-to-july-30-idUSKBN2402PT
delayed the reopening by two weeks to July 30. Cineworld, which
owns Regal Cinemas in the United States, had also previously
delayed its reopening date to July 31 for both the U.S. and UK.
About one-third of all AMC cinemas in Europe and the Middle
East are already open and are operating normally, AMC said.
Earlier this week, Warner Bros. delayed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-tenet/tenet-movie-release-delayed-indefinitely-in-new-blow-to-movie-theaters-idUSKCN24L27B
indefinitely the release of "Tenet" which was earlier due out
on Aug. 12.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)