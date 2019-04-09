Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cineworld Group plc    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cineworld : Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Cineworld Group plc (the 'Company') has now issued its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 ('Annual Report'), together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ('Notice of AGM') and Form of Proxy.

Copies of the Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The Annual Report and Notice of AGM can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.cineworldplc.com.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 15 May 2019 at 10.30am at the Cineworld Cinema in Wandsworth, Southside Shopping Centre, Wandsworth High Street, London SW18 4TF.

F Smith

Company Secretary

LEI: 213800J2J3TOOI176M73

OAM: 1.1 (Annual financial and audit reports); 3.1 (Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State)

Disclaimer

Cineworld Group plc published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 16:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
12:28pCINEWORLD : Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/14London's main index up as no-deal Brexit 'off the table'
RE
03/14LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Climb After Parliament Rule Out A No-deal Brex..
DJ
03/14EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Gain As Investors Wait For U.K. Vote On EU E..
DJ
03/14CINEWORLD : shares jump on Regal deal success, blockbuster releases
RE
03/12CINEWORLD : Directorate Change and Board Committees
PU
01/17CINEWORLD : Board Appointment
PU
2018EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Finish Higher On Last Day Of A Dismal Year Fo..
DJ
2018CINEWORLD : shares slide as it fails to lift outlook despite revenue rise
AQ
2018CINEWORLD : shares slide as it fails to lift outlook despite revenue rise
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 868 M
EBIT 2019 755 M
Net income 2019 458 M
Debt 2019 3 504 M
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 11,98
P/E ratio 2020 11,07
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 5 309 M
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,84 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Herbert Bloom Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eric Hartley Senat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC12.39%5 309
TUI-30.24%5 682
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS7.75%4 584
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC4.32%3 274
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-15.50%2 053
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.30.13%2 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About