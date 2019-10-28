Cineworld : Board Appointment ●

Cineworld Group plc ('Cineworld' or the 'Company')

Board Appointment

Cineworld Group plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Helen Weir CBE, as an independent non-executive director of the Company, with effect from 1 November 2019.

Helen was Chief Financial Officer at Marks and Spencer Group plc between 2015 and 2018, and Group Finance Director at the John Lewis Partnership between 2012 and 2014. In addition, Helen has held senior executive roles at Lloyds Banking Group and Kingfisher plc.

Currently, Helen is a non-executive director and Audit Committee Chair at Just Eat plc, and a non-executive director and Senior Independent Director at Superdry Plc. She is also a non-executive director of the Rugby Football Union and a trustee of Marie Curie.

Previously, Helen has served as a non-executive director at SAB Miller plc and Royal Mail Holdings plc.

Helen has an MA (Hons) in Mathematics from the University of Oxford and an MBA from Stanford University. She is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Tony Bloom, Chairman, said:

' It is with great pleasure that we welcome Helen to the Board. Helen has an outstanding track record in business, with extensive experience that will undoubtedly bring a valuable and insightful contribution to Cineworld. I very much look forward to working with Helen.'

