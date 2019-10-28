Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cineworld Group plc    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/28 07:17:10 am
224.15 GBp   +1.20%
06:47aCINEWORLD : Board Appointment ●
PU
10/17CINEWORLD : Holding(s) in Company ●
PU
10/15CINEWORLD : Holding(s) in Company ●
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cineworld : Board Appointment ●

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 06:47am EDT
Board Appointment

Released : 28.10.2019

RNS Number : 3221R
Cineworld Group plc
28 October 2019

Cineworld Group plc ('Cineworld' or the 'Company')

Board Appointment

Cineworld Group plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Helen Weir CBE, as an independent non-executive director of the Company, with effect from 1 November 2019.

Helen was Chief Financial Officer at Marks and Spencer Group plc between 2015 and 2018, and Group Finance Director at the John Lewis Partnership between 2012 and 2014. In addition, Helen has held senior executive roles at Lloyds Banking Group and Kingfisher plc.

Currently, Helen is a non-executive director and Audit Committee Chair at Just Eat plc, and a non-executive director and Senior Independent Director at Superdry Plc. She is also a non-executive director of the Rugby Football Union and a trustee of Marie Curie.

Previously, Helen has served as a non-executive director at SAB Miller plc and Royal Mail Holdings plc.

Helen has an MA (Hons) in Mathematics from the University of Oxford and an MBA from Stanford University. She is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

No further disclosures are required under rule 9.6.13 R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

Tony Bloom, Chairman, said:

'It is with great pleasure that we welcome Helen to the Board. Helen has an outstanding track record in business, with extensive experience that will undoubtedly bring a valuable and insightful contribution to Cineworld. I very much look forward to working with Helen.'

LEI: 213800J2J3TOOI176M73

OAM: 3.1 (Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State)


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOAGMMZGGRNGLZM

Disclaimer

Cineworld Group plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 10:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
06:47aCINEWORLD : Board Appointment ●
PU
10/17CINEWORLD : Holding(s) in Company ●
PU
10/15CINEWORLD : Holding(s) in Company ●
PU
09/20CINEWORLD : Interim Dividend - Exchange Rate ●
PU
09/12CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/09CINEWORLD : Holding(s) in Company ●
PU
09/05William Hill bets on digital executive as CEO in online focus
RE
09/03CINEWORLD : UK retail sales flat-line, consumers stockpile food for Brexit - sur..
RE
08/22CINEWORLD : Holding(s) in Company ●
PU
08/16CINEWORLD : Purchase of Cineworld Shares ●
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 862 M
EBIT 2019 649 M
Net income 2019 316 M
Debt 2019 2 716 M
Yield 2019 6,16%
P/E ratio 2019 9,73x
P/E ratio 2020 8,87x
EV / Sales2019 1,49x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
Capitalization 3 039 M
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 359,86  GBp
Last Close Price 221,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Herbert Bloom Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eric Hartley Senat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-15.84%3 909
TUI-4.96%7 747
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS43.24%5 966
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-10.96%2 750
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.38.49%2 147
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A.-13.29%1 945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group