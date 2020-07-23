Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cineworld Group plc    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cineworld : Disney postpones 'Mulan' indefinitely, delays 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

July 23 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Thursday postponed the debut of its movie "Mulan" indefinitely, dealing a new blow to theater operators that were counting on the live-action epic to help attract audiences during a pandemic.

"Mulan" was scheduled to reach theaters in March but its release has been postponed several times as many cinemas remain closed. The film had most recently been set to debut on Aug. 21 and theater operators had hoped it would help spark a late-summer rebound for movie-going.

Disney also said it had delayed the next film installments from two of its biggest franchises, "Avatar" and "Star Wars," by one year as the novel coronavirus has disrupted production.

The "Avatar" sequel is now set to debut in theaters in December 2022, and the next "Star Wars" movie in December 2023.

"It’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis," a Disney representative said. "Today that means pausing our release plans for 'Mulan' as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world."

The "Mulan" delay follows Warner Bros decision to postpone the August release of Christopher Nolan thriller "Tenet." The two films were seen as theaters' best chance to salvage part of the lucrative summer season.

The AMC and Cineworld movie theater chains on Thursday pushed back the reopening date for their U.S. theaters to at least mid-August from the end of July.

The "Avatar" delay also removes one of next year's biggest movies.

The follow-up to James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster that is the second highest-grossing film of all time, "Avatar 2" had faced numerous delays even before the coronavirus outbreak. At one time it had been expected to reach theaters in 2014.

Disney has not released details on the next "Star Wars" film. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -2.57% 53.02 Delayed Quote.-75.16%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.76% 118.12 Delayed Quote.-17.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
05:36pCINEWORLD : Disney postpones 'Mulan' indefinitely, delays 'Avatar' and 'Star War..
RE
02:15pCorrection to Warner Bros. Postponing 'Tenet' Release Article on July 20
DJ
01:11pAMC Postpones Reopening of U.S. Theaters Until August
DJ
12:53pAMC, Cineworld further delay reopening of U.S. movie theaters
RE
12:45pCINEWORLD : AMC, Cineworld further delays reopening of U.S. movie theaters
RE
12:14pCINEWORLD : delays U.S. reopening of theatres to August
RE
07/20Warner Bros. Indefinitely Postpones 'Tenet' Release
DJ
07/06CINEPLEX : Cineworld hits back at Cineplex in tussle over scrapped deal
RE
07/03CINEPLEX : Canada's Cineplex to sue Cineworld Group, seeks damages for scrapped ..
RE
07/03CINEPLEX : sues former buyer Cineworld, seeking damages over failed deal
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 241 M 2 855 M 2 855 M
Net income 2020 -212 M -270 M -270 M
Net Debt 2020 4 527 M 5 765 M 5 765 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,44x
Yield 2020 4,86%
Capitalization 727 M 927 M 926 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 37 482
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 112,00 GBX
Last Close Price 0,53 GBX
Spread / Highest target 37 622%
Spread / Average Target 21 024%
Spread / Lowest Target 11 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eric Hartley Senat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-75.16%951
TUI AG-65.13%2 714
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-20.71%1 660
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-42.43%901
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-13.04%850
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-53.02%724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group