Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cineworld Group plc    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cineworld : Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's live-action version of "Mulan" will skip most of the world's movie theaters and go directly to its streaming platform in September, the media giant said on Tuesday. The decision follows uncertainty about when big movie theater chains in the United States will be able to reopen after being shuttered since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mulan" will cost a premium price of $29.99 on the Disney+ streaming service in the United States, Canada, Australia and parts of Western Europe, Disney's chief executive, Bob Chapek, said on a call with investors after Disney reported quarterly earnings.

The movie, reported to have cost $200 million to produce, will be released Sept. 4 in movie theaters that do not currently have the Disney+ platform and where movie theaters are open, Chapek added.

"Mulan" had been scheduled to reach theaters in March, but its release has been postponed several times as many cinemas remain closed. Most recently, it was set to debut Aug. 21, and theater operators had hoped it would help spark a late-summer rebound for movie-going.

Last month Disney said it was postponing the debut of "Mulan" indefinitely while it assessed its options. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 0.76% 38.5 Delayed Quote.-82.56%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.81% 117.29 Delayed Quote.-19.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
05:41pCINEWORLD : Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming
RE
07/24Cineworld, AMC shares fall as cancelled premieres spell more pressure
RE
07/23Disney postpones 'Mulan' indefinitely, Paramount moves 'Top Gun' sequel to ne..
RE
07/23Correction to Warner Bros. Postponing 'Tenet' Release Article on July 20
DJ
07/23AMC Postpones Reopening of U.S. Theaters Until August
DJ
07/23AMC, Cineworld further delay reopening of U.S. movie theaters
RE
07/23CINEWORLD : AMC, Cineworld further delays reopening of U.S. movie theaters
RE
07/23CINEWORLD : delays U.S. reopening of theatres to August
RE
07/20Warner Bros. Indefinitely Postpones 'Tenet' Release
DJ
07/06CINEPLEX : Cineworld hits back at Cineplex in tussle over scrapped deal
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 111 M 2 760 M 2 760 M
Net income 2020 -211 M -276 M -276 M
Net Debt 2020 4 353 M 5 690 M 5 690 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,51x
Yield 2020 5,45%
Capitalization 529 M 690 M 691 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 37 482
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 102,22 GBX
Last Close Price 0,39 GBX
Spread / Highest target 46 653%
Spread / Average Target 26 451%
Spread / Lowest Target 15 484%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eric Hartley Senat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-82.56%684
TUI AG-71.89%2 217
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-31.17%1 400
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-13.77%829
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-45.74%815
SEALINK TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED-16.53%636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group