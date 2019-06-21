Cineworld : Dividends - Exchange Rate

Cineworld Group plc (the 'Company')

Dividends - Exchange Rate

On 14 March2019, Cineworld Group plc announced a final dividend of 10.15 US cents per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 ('Final Dividend'), and an interim dividend of 3.75 US cents per ordinary share in respect of the first quarter of 2019 ('Q1 Interim Dividend').

Further, on 13 June2019, Cineworld Group plc announced a special dividend of 20.27 US cents per ordinary share ('Special Dividend').

All three dividends are payable on 5 July 2019 to shareholders on the register of members, in respect of the Final Dividend and the Q1 Interim Dividend, at the close of business on 14 June 2019 and, in respect of the Special Dividend, at the close of business on 21 June 2019.

Further to the declaration of the above dividends, the exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payments from US dollars (USD) to pounds sterling (GBP) (for those eligible shareholders who have not elected to receive dividend payments in USD) will be USD 1:GBP 0.7875 (based on the exchange rate on 21 June 2019).

Accordingly, the amount of the dividends payable on Friday 5 July 2019 to those shareholders who will receive the dividend in GBP will be as follows:

Final Dividend 7.99 pence per share Q1 Interim Dividend 2.95 pence per share Special Dividend 15.96 pence per share

LEI: 213800J2J3TOOI176M73

OAM: 3.1 (Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State)