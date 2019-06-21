Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cineworld Group plc    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/21 11:30:00 am
255.2 GBp   -1.28%
01:05pCINEWORLD : Dividends - Exchange Rate
PU
06/20CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
06/19CINEWORLD : Change of Auditor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cineworld : Dividends - Exchange Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 01:05pm EDT
Dividends - Exchange Rate

Released : 21.06.2019

RNS Number : 0992D
Cineworld Group plc
21 June 2019

Cineworld Group plc (the 'Company')

Dividends - Exchange Rate

On 14 March2019, Cineworld Group plc announced a final dividend of 10.15 US cents per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 ('Final Dividend'), and an interim dividend of 3.75 US cents per ordinary share in respect of the first quarter of 2019 ('Q1 Interim Dividend').

Further, on 13 June2019, Cineworld Group plc announced a special dividend of 20.27 US cents per ordinary share ('Special Dividend').

All three dividends are payable on 5 July 2019 to shareholders on the register of members, in respect of the Final Dividend and the Q1 Interim Dividend, at the close of business on 14 June 2019 and, in respect of the Special Dividend, at the close of business on 21 June 2019.

Further to the declaration of the above dividends, the exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payments from US dollars (USD) to pounds sterling (GBP) (for those eligible shareholders who have not elected to receive dividend payments in USD) will be USD 1:GBP 0.7875 (based on the exchange rate on 21 June 2019).

Accordingly, the amount of the dividends payable on Friday 5 July 2019 to those shareholders who will receive the dividend in GBP will be as follows:

Final Dividend

7.99 pence per share

Q1 Interim Dividend

2.95 pence per share

Special Dividend

15.96 pence per share

LEI: 213800J2J3TOOI176M73

OAM: 3.1 (Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State)


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCLLFLRRAILFIA

Disclaimer

Cineworld Group plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 17:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
01:05pCINEWORLD : Dividends - Exchange Rate
PU
06/20CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
06/19CINEWORLD : Change of Auditor
PU
06/18CINEWORLD : and Cinionic Strike 1,000+ Unit Deal to Roll Out Acclaimed Barco Las..
AQ
06/13CINEWORLD : Sale and Leaseback of Additional 18 US Cinemas ● ●
PU
06/13CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/13CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/05TR-1 : Standard form of notification
PU
05/30CORRECTION : Director/PDMR Shareholding ● ●
PU
05/29CINEWORLD : Director/PDMR Shareholding ● ●
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 870 M
EBIT 2019 760 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 3 493 M
Yield 2019 5,15%
P/E ratio 2019 11,15
P/E ratio 2020 10,16
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Capitalization 4 873 M
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,90 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Herbert Bloom Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eric Hartley Senat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.79%5 012
TUI-32.52%5 208
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS22.61%4 765
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-5.69%2 978
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.26.50%2 031
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-15.09%1 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About