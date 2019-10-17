Cineworld : Holding(s) in Company ●

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Cineworld Group plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Aviva plc & its subsidiaries
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v
Name
Registered Holder:
Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited
3,137,307*
Chase Nominees Limited
174,250*
HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited
38,668,763*
State Street Nominees Limited
*denotes direct interest
220,310*
Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited
779,100
Chase Nominees Limited
21,004,470
HL MultiManager Income & Growth Trust
1,769,432
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
16/10/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
17/10/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% ofvoting rights throughfinancial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.79%
1.42%
6.21%
1,371,950,293
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
5.56%
0.65%
6.21%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
GB00B15FWH70
42,200,630
23,553,002
3.07%
1.72%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
65,753,632
4.79%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
RIGHT TO RECALL LOANED SHARES
N/A
N/A
19,048,082*
* DIRECT INTEREST
1.39%
RIGHT TO RECALL LOANED SHARES
N/A
N/A
462,000
0.03%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
19,510,082
1.42%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Aviva plc
4.79%
6.21%
Aviva Group Holdings Limited
4.79%
6.21%
Aviva Investors Holdings Limited
4.79%
6.21%
Aviva Investors Global Services Limited
4.79%
6.21%
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
See Section 4
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
This notification is prompted by a 5% to
Place of completion
Norwich, England
Date of completion
17 October 2019
