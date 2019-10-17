Log in
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
10/17 11:30:00 am
225.9 GBp   +0.31%
Cineworld : Holding(s) in Company ●

10/17/2019 | 11:39am EDT
Holding(s) in Company

Released : 17.10.2019

RNS Number : 2934Q
Cineworld Group plc
17 October 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Cineworld Group plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Aviva plc & its subsidiaries

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

Registered Holder:

Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited

3,137,307*

Chase Nominees Limited

174,250*

HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited

38,668,763*

State Street Nominees Limited

*denotes direct interest

220,310*

Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited

779,100

Chase Nominees Limited

21,004,470

HL MultiManager Income & Growth Trust

1,769,432

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

16/10/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

17/10/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.79%

1.42%

6.21%

1,371,950,293

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

5.56%

0.65%

6.21%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

GB00B15FWH70

42,200,630

23,553,002

3.07%

1.72%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

65,753,632

4.79%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

RIGHT TO RECALL LOANED SHARES

N/A

N/A

19,048,082*

* DIRECT INTEREST

1.39%

RIGHT TO RECALL LOANED SHARES

N/A

N/A

462,000

0.03%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

19,510,082

1.42%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Aviva plc

4.79%

6.21%

Aviva Group Holdings Limited

4.79%

6.21%

Aviva Investors Holdings Limited

4.79%

6.21%

Aviva Investors Global Services Limited

4.79%

6.21%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

See Section 4

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

This notification is prompted by a 5% to

Place of completion

Norwich, England

Date of completion

17 October 2019


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLMRBATMBTBBRL

Disclaimer

Cineworld Group plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 15:38:02 UTC
