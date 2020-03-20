Cineworld : Holding(s) in Company ●

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Cineworld Group Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v
Name
Goldman Sachs International
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
17/03/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
19/03/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% ofvoting rights throughfinancial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.79%
3.51%
6.30%
1,371,950,293
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
0.36%
0.13%
0.49%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B15FWH70
38,269,570
2.79%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
38,269,570
2.79%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
Securities Lending
Open
14,551,843
1.06%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
14,551,843
1.06%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
CFD
15/03/2030
Cash
11,010,040
0.80%
CFD
14/03/2030
Cash
6,283,764
0.46%
Swap
14/03/2025
Cash
2,724,599
0.20%
CFD
04/03/2030
Cash
2,133,741
0.16%
CFD
31/10/2029
Cash
1,214,905
0.09%
Swap
18/12/2020
Cash
596,327
0.04%
Swap
17/10/2024
Cash
550,335
0.04%
Swap
23/03/2023
Cash
517,643
0.04%
Swap
08/03/2023
Cash
384,874
0.03%
Swap
17/03/2023
Cash
348,384
0.03%
CFD
01/06/2028
Cash
315,310
0.02%
Swap
06/03/2023
Cash
314,958
0.02%
CFD
14/06/2023
Cash
299,997
0.02%
Swap
06/01/2021
Cash
288,298
0.02%
Swap
22/03/2023
Cash
287,613
0.02%
Swap
18/12/2020
Cash
275,592
0.02%
CFD
27/02/2030
Cash
258,751
0.02%
Swap
17/10/2024
Cash
252,830
0.02%
Swap
23/03/2023
Cash
241,751
0.02%
CFD
03/03/2021
Cash
201,140
0.01%
Swap
06/03/2023
Cash
200,949
0.01%
CFD
06/12/2029
Cash
173,003
0.01%
Swap
17/03/2023
Cash
162,703
0.01%
Swap
18/12/2020
Cash
161,396
0.01%
CFD
22/10/2029
Cash
154,230
0.01%
Swap
08/03/2023
Cash
152,205
0.01%
CFD
29/09/2021
Cash
149,998
0.01%
CFD
28/09/2021
Cash
149,998
0.01%
CFD
22/09/2021
Cash
149,998
0.01%
CFD
29/09/2021
Cash
149,998
0.01%
CFD
27/09/2021
Cash
149,998
0.01%
CFD
29/09/2021
Cash
149,998
0.01%
Swap
06/03/2023
Cash
148,261
0.01%
Swap
17/10/2024
Cash
146,567
0.01%
Swap
23/03/2023
Cash
140,491
0.01%
CFD
31/10/2029
Cash
137,199
0.01%
CFD
20/03/2030
Cash
135,801
0.01%
Swap
22/03/2023
Cash
134,321
0.01%
CFD
01/03/2030
Cash
133,532
0.01%
Swap
24/03/2023
Cash
132,859
0.01%
CFD
31/10/2029
Cash
130,434
0.01%
CFD
28/02/2030
Cash
117,067
0.01%
CFD
01/03/2030
Cash
100,409
0.01%
CFD
14/01/2030
Cash
100,002
0.01%
Swap
06/03/2023
Cash
94,593
0.01%
Swap
17/03/2023
Cash
94,554
0.01%
Swap
06/03/2023
Cash
86,568
0.01%
Swap
08/03/2023
Cash
84,900
0.01%
Swap
22/03/2023
Cash
78,060
0.01%
CFD
01/03/2030
Cash
67,873
0.005%
CFD
13/02/2030
Cash
66,001
0.005%
Swap
24/03/2023
Cash
62,048
0.005%
Swap
06/03/2023
Cash
55,231
0.004%
CFD
13/02/2030
Cash
50,001
0.004%
CFD
22/02/2030
Cash
50,001
0.004%
CFD
15/02/2030
Cash
50,001
0.004%
CFD
22/09/2021
Cash
50,000
0.004%
CFD
04/10/2021
Cash
49,999
0.004%
CFD
22/09/2021
Cash
49,999
0.004%
CFD
28/02/2030
Cash
47,001
0.003%
CFD
22/02/2030
Cash
46,001
0.003%
CFD
13/03/2030
Cash
45,501
0.003%
CFD
08/04/2021
Cash
40,230
0.003%
Swap
24/03/2023
Cash
36,059
0.003%
CFD
06/03/2030
Cash
34,001
0.002%
CFD
06/12/2024
Cash
30,100
0.002%
CFD
30/01/2030
Cash
30,000
0.002%
CFD
06/03/2030
Cash
28,001
0.002%
CFD
04/03/2030
Cash
27,900
0.002%
CFD
31/01/2030
Cash
21,973
0.002%
Swap
21/08/2020
Cash
20,331
0.001%
CFD
25/01/2030
Cash
20,000
0.001%
CFD
28/02/2030
Cash
20,000
0.001%
CFD
25/01/2030
Cash
20,000
0.001%
CFD
04/03/2030
Cash
20,000
0.001%
CFD
19/12/2029
Cash
20,000
0.001%
CFD
19/03/2030
Cash
16,300
0.001%
CFD
31/01/2030
Cash
15,183
0.001%
Swap
21/05/2020
Cash
14,983
0.001%
CFD
27/02/2023
Cash
12,791
0.001%
CFD
31/01/2030
Cash
10,227
0.001%
Swap
06/03/2023
Cash
5,960
0.0004%
Swap
17/03/2023
Cash
5,753
0.0004%
Swap
06/05/2020
Cash
5,322
0.0004%
CFD
31/01/2030
Cash
4,978
0.0004%
Swap
06/03/2023
Cash
2,805
0.0002%
Swap
17/03/2023
Cash
2,686
0.0002%
CFD
31/01/2030
Cash
2,542
0.0002%
Swap
06/03/2023
Cash
1,638
0.0001%
Swap
17/03/2023
Cash
1,561
0.0001%
CFD
31/01/2030
Cash
1,398
0.0001%
CFD
20/03/2030
Cash
12
0.000001%
CFD
27/02/2030
Cash
10
0.000001%
CFD
27/02/2030
Cash
4
0.0000003%
CFD
06/02/2030
Cash
2
0.0000002%
CFD
07/03/2030
Cash
2
0.0000001%
CFD
07/03/2030
Cash
2
0.0000001%
CFD
27/02/2030
Cash
2
0.0000001%
CFD
27/02/2030
Cash
1
0.0000001%
CFD
27/02/2030
Cash
1
0.0000001%
CFD
13/03/2030
Cash
1
0.0000001%
CFD
30/01/2030
Cash
1
0.00000005%
CFD
27/02/2023
Cash
1
0.00000005%
CFD
14/03/2030
Cash
1
0.00000004%
CFD
08/03/2030
Cash
0.33
0.00000002%
CFD
27/02/2023
Cash
0.20
0.00000001%
CFD
07/03/2030
Cash
0.20
0.00000001%
CFD
04/08/2021
Cash
0.16
0.00000001%
CFD
11/08/2021
Cash
0.14
0.00000001%
CFD
14/07/2021
Cash
0.12
0.00000001%
CFD
07/03/2030
Cash
0.11
0.00000001%
CFD
07/03/2030
Cash
0.08
0.00000001%
CFD
07/03/2030
Cash
0.08
0.00000001%
CFD
10/03/2021
Cash
0.08
0.00000001%
CFD
07/03/2030
Cash
0.01
0.000000001%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
33,563,367
2.45%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
Goldman Sachs
International
5.03%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
General email contact:
gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com
Place of completion
London
Date of completion
19/03/2020
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Cineworld Group plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 17:58:03 UTC