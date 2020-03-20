Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cineworld Group plc    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cineworld : Holding(s) in Company ●

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 02:02pm EDT
Holding(s) in Company

Released : 20.03.2020

RNS Number : 1063H
Cineworld Group plc
20 March 2020

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i


1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Cineworld Group Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer


2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,

Wilmington DE 19801, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

Goldman Sachs International

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

17/03/2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

19/03/2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.79%

3.51%

6.30%

1,371,950,293

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

0.36%

0.13%

0.49%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B15FWH70


38,269,570


2.79%






SUBTOTAL 8. A

38,269,570

2.79%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

Open


14,551,843

1.06%













SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

14,551,843

1.06%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

15/03/2030


Cash

11,010,040

0.80%

CFD

14/03/2030


Cash

6,283,764

0.46%

Swap

14/03/2025


Cash

2,724,599

0.20%

CFD

04/03/2030


Cash

2,133,741

0.16%

CFD

31/10/2029


Cash

1,214,905

0.09%

Swap

18/12/2020


Cash

596,327

0.04%

Swap

17/10/2024


Cash

550,335

0.04%

Swap

23/03/2023


Cash

517,643

0.04%

Swap

08/03/2023


Cash

384,874

0.03%

Swap

17/03/2023


Cash

348,384

0.03%

CFD

01/06/2028


Cash

315,310

0.02%

Swap

06/03/2023


Cash

314,958

0.02%

CFD

14/06/2023


Cash

299,997

0.02%

Swap

06/01/2021


Cash

288,298

0.02%

Swap

22/03/2023


Cash

287,613

0.02%

Swap

18/12/2020


Cash

275,592

0.02%

CFD

27/02/2030


Cash

258,751

0.02%

Swap

17/10/2024


Cash

252,830

0.02%

Swap

23/03/2023


Cash

241,751

0.02%

CFD

03/03/2021


Cash

201,140

0.01%

Swap

06/03/2023


Cash

200,949

0.01%

CFD

06/12/2029


Cash

173,003

0.01%

Swap

17/03/2023


Cash

162,703

0.01%

Swap

18/12/2020


Cash

161,396

0.01%

CFD

22/10/2029


Cash

154,230

0.01%

Swap

08/03/2023


Cash

152,205

0.01%

CFD

29/09/2021


Cash

149,998

0.01%

CFD

28/09/2021


Cash

149,998

0.01%

CFD

22/09/2021


Cash

149,998

0.01%

CFD

29/09/2021


Cash

149,998

0.01%

CFD

27/09/2021


Cash

149,998

0.01%

CFD

29/09/2021


Cash

149,998

0.01%

Swap

06/03/2023


Cash

148,261

0.01%

Swap

17/10/2024


Cash

146,567

0.01%

Swap

23/03/2023


Cash

140,491

0.01%

CFD

31/10/2029


Cash

137,199

0.01%

CFD

20/03/2030


Cash

135,801

0.01%

Swap

22/03/2023


Cash

134,321

0.01%

CFD

01/03/2030


Cash

133,532

0.01%

Swap

24/03/2023


Cash

132,859

0.01%

CFD

31/10/2029


Cash

130,434

0.01%

CFD

28/02/2030


Cash

117,067

0.01%

CFD

01/03/2030


Cash

100,409

0.01%

CFD

14/01/2030


Cash

100,002

0.01%

Swap

06/03/2023


Cash

94,593

0.01%

Swap

17/03/2023


Cash

94,554

0.01%

Swap

06/03/2023


Cash

86,568

0.01%

Swap

08/03/2023


Cash

84,900

0.01%

Swap

22/03/2023


Cash

78,060

0.01%

CFD

01/03/2030


Cash

67,873

0.005%

CFD

13/02/2030


Cash

66,001

0.005%

Swap

24/03/2023


Cash

62,048

0.005%

Swap

06/03/2023


Cash

55,231

0.004%

CFD

13/02/2030


Cash

50,001

0.004%

CFD

22/02/2030


Cash

50,001

0.004%

CFD

15/02/2030


Cash

50,001

0.004%

CFD

22/09/2021


Cash

50,000

0.004%

CFD

04/10/2021


Cash

49,999

0.004%

CFD

22/09/2021


Cash

49,999

0.004%

CFD

28/02/2030


Cash

47,001

0.003%

CFD

22/02/2030


Cash

46,001

0.003%

CFD

13/03/2030


Cash

45,501

0.003%

CFD

08/04/2021


Cash

40,230

0.003%

Swap

24/03/2023


Cash

36,059

0.003%

CFD

06/03/2030


Cash

34,001

0.002%

CFD

06/12/2024


Cash

30,100

0.002%

CFD

30/01/2030


Cash

30,000

0.002%

CFD

06/03/2030


Cash

28,001

0.002%

CFD

04/03/2030


Cash

27,900

0.002%

CFD

31/01/2030


Cash

21,973

0.002%

Swap

21/08/2020


Cash

20,331

0.001%

CFD

25/01/2030


Cash

20,000

0.001%

CFD

28/02/2030


Cash

20,000

0.001%

CFD

25/01/2030


Cash

20,000

0.001%

CFD

04/03/2030


Cash

20,000

0.001%

CFD

19/12/2029


Cash

20,000

0.001%

CFD

19/03/2030


Cash

16,300

0.001%

CFD

31/01/2030


Cash

15,183

0.001%

Swap

21/05/2020


Cash

14,983

0.001%

CFD

27/02/2023


Cash

12,791

0.001%

CFD

31/01/2030


Cash

10,227

0.001%

Swap

06/03/2023


Cash

5,960

0.0004%

Swap

17/03/2023


Cash

5,753

0.0004%

Swap

06/05/2020


Cash

5,322

0.0004%

CFD

31/01/2030


Cash

4,978

0.0004%

Swap

06/03/2023


Cash

2,805

0.0002%

Swap

17/03/2023


Cash

2,686

0.0002%

CFD

31/01/2030


Cash

2,542

0.0002%

Swap

06/03/2023


Cash

1,638

0.0001%

Swap

17/03/2023


Cash

1,561

0.0001%

CFD

31/01/2030


Cash

1,398

0.0001%

CFD

20/03/2030


Cash

12

0.000001%

CFD

27/02/2030


Cash

10

0.000001%

CFD

27/02/2030


Cash

4

0.0000003%

CFD

06/02/2030


Cash

2

0.0000002%

CFD

07/03/2030


Cash

2

0.0000001%

CFD

07/03/2030


Cash

2

0.0000001%

CFD

27/02/2030


Cash

2

0.0000001%

CFD

27/02/2030


Cash

1

0.0000001%

CFD

27/02/2030


Cash

1

0.0000001%

CFD

13/03/2030


Cash

1

0.0000001%

CFD

30/01/2030


Cash

1

0.00000005%

CFD

27/02/2023


Cash

1

0.00000005%

CFD

14/03/2030


Cash

1

0.00000004%

CFD

08/03/2030


Cash

0.33

0.00000002%

CFD

27/02/2023


Cash

0.20

0.00000001%

CFD

07/03/2030


Cash

0.20

0.00000001%

CFD

04/08/2021


Cash

0.16

0.00000001%

CFD

11/08/2021


Cash

0.14

0.00000001%

CFD

14/07/2021


Cash

0.12

0.00000001%

CFD

07/03/2030


Cash

0.11

0.00000001%

CFD

07/03/2030


Cash

0.08

0.00000001%

CFD

07/03/2030


Cash

0.08

0.00000001%

CFD

10/03/2021


Cash

0.08

0.00000001%

CFD

07/03/2030


Cash

0.01

0.000000001%




SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

33,563,367

2.45%


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii


Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.




Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.




Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited




Goldman Sachs

International



5.03%





The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.




Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC








The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.




GSAM Holdings LLC




Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.





10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact:

gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

19/03/2020


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLJMMRTMTITBJM

Disclaimer

Cineworld Group plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 17:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
02:02pCINEWORLD : Holding(s) in Company ●
PU
03/18Blindsided by bear market, stock-pickers struggle to stay relevant
RE
03/17LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 claws back some ground as liquidity aids lift c..
RE
03/17EUROPE : Spanish stimulus helps European stocks end seesaw session higher
RE
03/17Cinemas, theatres and concert halls fall silent in Britain
RE
03/17Cineworld to shut cinemas in UK, Ireland as coronavirus crisis deepens
RE
03/17AMC joins Cineplex, Cineworld in closing theatres amid virus outbreak
RE
03/16CINEWORLD : Cineplex Announces Temporary Closure of Theatres and Provides Update..
AQ
03/16COMCAST : Universal Makes Movies Now Playing in Theaters Available for Digital R..
DJ
03/16CINEWORLD : Holding(s) in Company ●
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 396 M
EBIT 2019 670 M
Net income 2019 218 M
Debt 2019 2 658 M
Yield 2019 21,1%
P/E ratio 2019 3,46x
P/E ratio 2020 4,48x
EV / Sales2019 1,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 754 M
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 238,95  GBp
Last Close Price 54,98  GBp
Spread / Highest target 501%
Spread / Average Target 335%
Spread / Lowest Target 81,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Herbert Bloom Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eric Hartley Senat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-74.91%879
TUI AG-67.95%2 305
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.2.69%1 160
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-6.00%670
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-51.40%626
SEALINK TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED-43.88%353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group