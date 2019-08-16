Cineworld Group plc ('Cineworld')

Purchase of Cineworld Shares

Global City Holdings B.V. has informed Cineworld that yesterday (15 August 2019) it acquired 1 million shares of Cineworld on the London Stock Exchange for an aggregate cost of £2,216,342.20.

Global City Holdings B.V. is the parent company of Global City Theatres B.V.

As previously disclosed, shares in both Global City Holdings B.V. and Global City Theatres B.V. are held in trust for the benefit of the children of Moshe Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, and Israel Greidinger, Deputy CEO of Cineworld.

Following the completion of this share acquisition, Global City Holdings B.V. and Global City Theatres B.V. together hold a 27.99% interest in Cineworld.

LEI: 213800J2J3TOOI176M73