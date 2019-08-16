Log in
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
Cineworld : Purchase of Cineworld Shares ●

08/16/2019 | 06:57am EDT
Purchase of Cineworld Shares

Released : 16.08.2019

RNS Number : 3484J
Cineworld Group plc
16 August 2019

Cineworld Group plc ('Cineworld')

Purchase of Cineworld Shares

Global City Holdings B.V. has informed Cineworld that yesterday (15 August 2019) it acquired 1 million shares of Cineworld on the London Stock Exchange for an aggregate cost of £2,216,342.20.

Global City Holdings B.V. is the parent company of Global City Theatres B.V.

As previously disclosed, shares in both Global City Holdings B.V. and Global City Theatres B.V. are held in trust for the benefit of the children of Moshe Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, and Israel Greidinger, Deputy CEO of Cineworld.

Following the completion of this share acquisition, Global City Holdings B.V. and Global City Theatres B.V. together hold a 27.99% interest in Cineworld.

LEI: 213800J2J3TOOI176M73


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCFMGMRGVRGLZM

Disclaimer

Cineworld Group plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 10:56:09 UTC
