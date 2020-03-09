Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cineworld Group plc    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Market flop: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Trailer for a James Bond film

The move by banks to force Cineworld's top shareholder to refinance a loan without equity collateral is yet another sign of mounting stress in Europe's junk debt market as the coronavirus roils markets and businesses around the world.

Global City Theatres - a proxy for CEO Moshe Greidinger and his brother and deputy CEO, Israel - sold part of its stake in the movie theater business to a group of investors to refinance existing loans, after Cineworld shares plunged on concerns about the potential impact of the virus on box office attendance.

The deal removed the threat that GCT would have to sell some or all of the shares on the market but the stock still sank 6.4% to 7-1/2-year lows, reflecting worries about the company which is saddled with $3.48 billion in debt and cash-flow risks.

But it is also part of the broader concerns rippling through global markets, centering especially on businesses that are vulnerable to short-term liquidity squeezes, as consumers cut back on purchases, entertainment and travel.

"Given the volatility we've seen in the capital markets, there are likely to be examples of more aggressive types of financing that come to light," said Paul Watters, head of EMEA credit research at S&P Global, which rates Cineworld.

About 53.6 billion euro ($61.4 billion) in outstanding speculative-grade debt -- that rated below BBB minus -- will fall due this year, with another 70.4 billion euros worth maturing in 2021, according to S&P Global.

Companies carrying large amounts of debt have little wiggle room to refinance debt as markets crater and investors balk at lending more to higher-risk borrowers. Their numbers are expected to rise if the virus hit continues.

"It's early days, but I am anticipating liquidity issues and liquidity requests whether it's covenant relief or more seriously, interest relief or pushing out of maturities," said a London-based debt restructuring advisor, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Debt insurance costs on junk-rated European companies surged on Monday to near seven-year highs as investors rushed to protect against corporate defaults amid plunging oil prices and the rapid spread of the virus.

(GRAPHIC: Cost of insuring junk-rated European debt rises - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/EUROPE-MARKETS-CDS/0H001R8F0C6M/eikon.png)

SLOWER DEBT MARKETS

The region's debt capital markets have also slowed lately.

A mere 12 billion euros was raised via 21 deals last week, compared to an average of around 45 billion euros before market activity slumped in reaction to the acceleration of coronavirus outside China, Refinitiv IFR data shows.

Companies that were struggling before the virus hit have found life even harder.

Shares in London-listed shopping center operator Intu more than halved last week after it failed to secure 1.3 billion pounds in funding through an equity issue.

It's not yet clear what the lasting damage will be to the region's corporate landscape, but the travel, leisure and transportation sectors have been the hardest hit so far.

For now, S&P Global's Watters expects most companies to recover in a couple of months, following the dramatic short-term shock inflicted by the epidemic.

That's in stark contrast to the global financial crisis when lending evaporated, leading to the closure of many companies and a painful rebound for those that survived.

(GRAPHIC: Cineworld stock - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/3085/3050/cineworld.png)

By Sujata Rao and Josephine Mason
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -6.39% 104 Delayed Quote.-49.29%
INTU PROPERTIES PLC -1.80% 4.91 Delayed Quote.-85.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
03:12pMARKET FLOP : Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
RE
07:56aMajor Cineworld shareholder sells partial stake as stock slumps
RE
07:55aMajor Cineworld shareholder sells partial stake as stock slumps
RE
03:48aCINEWORLD : Major shareholder to refinance margin loan ●
PU
03:23aCINEWORLD : Major shareholder to refinance margin loan
PU
03/06London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks
RE
03/06Cineworld puts faith in movie-goers as stock reels from Bond delay
RE
03/06CINEWORLD : Company Update ●
PU
03/04CINEWORLD : Holding(s) in Company ●
PU
02/18CINEWORLD : Cineplex Receives Court Approval for Arrangement with Cineworld
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 409 M
EBIT 2019 673 M
Net income 2019 218 M
Debt 2019 2 659 M
Yield 2019 10,5%
P/E ratio 2019 6,99x
P/E ratio 2020 6,05x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
Capitalization 1 427 M
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 292,46  GBp
Last Close Price 111,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 301%
Spread / Average Target 163%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Herbert Bloom Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eric Hartley Senat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-49.29%1 985
TUI AG-46.18%4 093
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-2.84%1 349
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-24.78%1 094
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED0.82%869
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-47.32%781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group