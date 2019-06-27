Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cineworld Group plc    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/27 08:31:19 am
252.6 GBp   +0.36%
08:05aTR-1 : Standard form of notification
PU
06/21CINEWORLD : Dividends - Exchange Rate
PU
06/20CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TR-1: Standard form of notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 08:05am EDT
TR-1: Standard form of notification

Released : 27.06.2019

RNS Number : 6851D
Cineworld Group plc
27 June 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer


2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights


An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Morgan Stanley

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name


City and country of registered office (if applicable)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

24/06/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

26/06/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Below 3%

Below 3%

Below 3%

1,371,947,273

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.00%

3.03%

3.03%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B15FWH70















SUBTOTAL 8. A

Below 3%

Below 3%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

















SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

Below 3%

Below 3%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights




















SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

Below 3%

Below 3%


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii


Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Morgan Stanley




Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC




Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.




Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC








Morgan Stanley




Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC




Morgan Stanley

Domestic Holdings, Inc.




Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC




10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder


The number and % of voting rights held


The date until which the voting rights will be held


Place of completion

Glasgow

Date of completion

26/06/2019


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLFDLFLKQFZBBK

Disclaimer

Cineworld Group plc published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 12:04:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
08:05aTR-1 : Standard form of notification
PU
06/21CINEWORLD : Dividends - Exchange Rate
PU
06/20CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
06/19CINEWORLD : Change of Auditor
PU
06/18CINEWORLD : and Cinionic Strike 1,000+ Unit Deal to Roll Out Acclaimed Barco Las..
AQ
06/13CINEWORLD : Sale and Leaseback of Additional 18 US Cinemas ● ●
PU
06/13CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/13CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/05TR-1 : Standard form of notification
PU
05/30CORRECTION : Director/PDMR Shareholding ● ●
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 864 M
EBIT 2019 783 M
Net income 2019 427 M
Debt 2019 3 475 M
Yield 2019 5,63%
P/E ratio 2019 10,34
P/E ratio 2020 9,43
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Capitalization 4 385 M
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,95 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Herbert Bloom Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eric Hartley Senat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-4.37%4 381
TUI-33.02%5 512
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS23.81%5 101
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-4.53%2 981
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.25.71%1 966
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-17.05%1 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About