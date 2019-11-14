Log in
CINTAS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating on Behalf of Cintas Corporation Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/14/2019

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) on behalf of Cintas stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cintas has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 13, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) issued a report alleging, based on information from FOIA requests, that “Cintas’ Fire Protection Services was charged with fraud and is causing a public safety hazard by having workers conduct fire and safety inspections without proper licenses or permits, and falsifying inspections.” Spruce Point also alleged that management may have misreported revenue and expenses for G&K Services, Inc., which the Company had acquired in 2017 for $2.1 billion.

On this news, Cintas Corporation’s stock price fell sharply on November 13, 2019, to close at $255.24 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cintas Corporation shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



