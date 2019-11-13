CTAS LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Cintas Corporation – CTAS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) resulting from allegations that Cintas may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 13, 2019, Spruce Point Management published an investment research report on Cintas. According to the report, which largely relied on information received through FOIA requests, there is evidence that Cintas’ Fire Protection Services was charged with fraud and is causing a public safety hazard by having workers conduct fire and safety inspections without proper licenses or permits, and by falsifying inspections.

On this news, Cintas stock has traded as low as $247.67, or down 4.25%, during intraday trading.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Cintas investors. If you purchased shares of Cintas please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1721.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

