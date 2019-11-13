Log in
CTAS LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Cintas Corporation – CTAS

0
11/13/2019 | 02:38pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) resulting from allegations that Cintas may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 13, 2019, Spruce Point Management published an investment research report on Cintas. According to the report, which largely relied on information received through FOIA requests, there is evidence that Cintas’ Fire Protection Services was charged with fraud and is causing a public safety hazard by having workers conduct fire and safety inspections without proper licenses or permits, and by falsifying inspections.

On this news, Cintas stock has traded as low as $247.67, or down 4.25%, during intraday trading.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Cintas investors. If you purchased shares of Cintas please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1721.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
