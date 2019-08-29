Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cintas Corporation    CTAS

CINTAS CORPORATION

(CTAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cintas : Avoid Stinky Stalls When Nature Calls with Cintas' Restroom Finder App

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

Cintas’ “Got to Go” app allows users to find clean restrooms while on the go

As summer winds down and students head back to school, families across the U.S. will hold onto one last piece of summer with an end of summer road trip this Labor Day weekend. And like peanut butter and jelly, milk and cookies or ketchup and mustard; so goes road trips and bathroom breaks. To help road trippers find nearby restrooms this end-of-summer travel season, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is reminding travelers of its free mobile restroom-finder app, “Got to Go,” that allows users to find restrooms in their vicinity and rate them based on cleanliness.

“People say there’s only two things for certain in life, but we know of a third; the need to use the restroom,” said John Engel, Director of Marketing, Cintas Corporation. “With more than half of Americans finding it difficult to locate a clean restroom while on the roadi, we hope to give travelers some added relief by helping them find not only a nearby restroom, but a clean one.”

Within the “Got to Go” app, users have two options:

  • Number One – Locate a nearby public restroom. App users will be shown a map with nearby restrooms differentiated by three colors: Top-rated, clean restrooms are indicated with a green icon; low-rated, dirty restrooms are indicated with a yellow icon; and unrated restrooms are indicted by a blue icon. Users can also view restrooms in a “list view” allowing them to see nearby restrooms sorted by distance.
  • Number Two – Rate the condition of a public restroom. Users can rate the condition of the restroom (dirty or clean), supply level (low or well-stocked), smell (good or bad) and whether it’s open to the public or available to customers only.

Additional features include the integration of Google Maps and Apple Maps, allowing users to get step-by-step directions to their restroom of choice. Users can also filter the results by location, such as gas and convenience stores; coffee shops and restaurants; retail stores; or government and public buildings.

The Cintas’ “America’s Best Restroom” contest nominees and winners are also integrated within Got to Go, so users can locate, view and visit some of the most memorable restrooms from coast to coast.

Got to Go is available for complimentary download in the iPhone App Store or Android’s Google Play. For more information, visit https://www.cintas.com/gottogo.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

ihttps://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005462/en/Americans-Feel-Difficult-find-Clean-Restroom-Road


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINTAS CORPORATION
05:50pCINTAS : Avoid Stinky Stalls When Nature Calls with Cintas' Restroom Finder App
BU
08/15CINTAS CORPORATION : Donates First Aid Cabinets to American Diabetes Association..
BU
08/13CINTAS : Five Reasons to Thank Your Custodian When Returning from Summer Break
BU
08/05CINTAS : Opens Voting for the America's Best Restroom® Contest Finalists
BU
07/26CINTAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/26CINTAS CORPORATION : Joins the American Diabetes Association® to Help People Liv..
BU
07/25CINTAS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
07/17CSX and Nu Skin fall while Abbott and Cintas rise
AQ
07/16CINTAS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/16CINTAS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 300 M
EBIT 2020 1 265 M
Net income 2020 921 M
Debt 2020 2 280 M
Yield 2020 0,85%
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,99x
EV / Sales2021 3,74x
Capitalization 26 870 M
Chart CINTAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cintas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINTAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 245,33  $
Last Close Price 264,60  $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target -7,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Douglas Farmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Schneider Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Michael Hansen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard T. Farmer Chairman-Emeritus
Gerald S. Adolph Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINTAS CORPORATION56.07%26 870
TELEPERFORMANCE38.54%12 556
EDENRED36.06%11 782
BUREAU VERITAS SA19.42%10 520
INTERTEK GROUP11.04%10 495
RENTOKIL INITIAL32.15%10 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group