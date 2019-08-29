Cintas : Avoid Stinky Stalls When Nature Calls with Cintas' Restroom Finder App

Cintas’ “Got to Go” app allows users to find clean restrooms while on the go

As summer winds down and students head back to school, families across the U.S. will hold onto one last piece of summer with an end of summer road trip this Labor Day weekend. And like peanut butter and jelly, milk and cookies or ketchup and mustard; so goes road trips and bathroom breaks. To help road trippers find nearby restrooms this end-of-summer travel season, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is reminding travelers of its free mobile restroom-finder app, “Got to Go,” that allows users to find restrooms in their vicinity and rate them based on cleanliness.

“People say there’s only two things for certain in life, but we know of a third; the need to use the restroom,” said John Engel, Director of Marketing, Cintas Corporation. “With more than half of Americans finding it difficult to locate a clean restroom while on the roadi, we hope to give travelers some added relief by helping them find not only a nearby restroom, but a clean one.”

Within the “Got to Go” app, users have two options:

Number One – Locate a nearby public restroom. App users will be shown a map with nearby restrooms differentiated by three colors: Top-rated, clean restrooms are indicated with a green icon; low-rated, dirty restrooms are indicated with a yellow icon; and unrated restrooms are indicted by a blue icon. Users can also view restrooms in a “list view” allowing them to see nearby restrooms sorted by distance.

Number Two – Rate the condition of a public restroom. Users can rate the condition of the restroom (dirty or clean), supply level (low or well-stocked), smell (good or bad) and whether it’s open to the public or available to customers only.

Additional features include the integration of Google Maps and Apple Maps, allowing users to get step-by-step directions to their restroom of choice. Users can also filter the results by location, such as gas and convenience stores; coffee shops and restaurants; retail stores; or government and public buildings.

The Cintas’ “America’s Best Restroom” contest nominees and winners are also integrated within Got to Go, so users can locate, view and visit some of the most memorable restrooms from coast to coast.

Got to Go is available for complimentary download in the iPhone App Store or Android’s Google Play. For more information, visit https://www.cintas.com/gottogo.

