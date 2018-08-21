Cintas : Celebrates 35th Anniversary of IPO by Ringing Nasdaq Opening Bell

Log in
08/21/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), is celebrating their 35th anniversary of public offering (IPO) with Scott Farmer, Chairman and CEO, ringing the opening bell on Wednesday, August 22. The bell ringing ceremony will take place from 9:27 a.m.9:30 a.m. EDT

Cintas Logo

Cintas helps companies open their doors with confidence with a wide range of products and services that enhance their image and help keep their facility and employees clean, safe and looking their best.

"Cintas is thrilled to celebrate our 35th anniversary of going public by ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq. Our company's long-term success could not have been achieved without the dedication of our employee-partners, who are committed to our customers' success," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Farmer.

Cintas was recently named to the illustrious Fortune 500 list in 2018, with revenue of $6.47 billion. The company employs approximately 43,000 employee-partners in more than 400 locations across the US and Canada.

Scott Farmer, Cintas Chairman and CEO and Mike Hansen, Cintas Executive Vice President and CFO, will be available for interviews following the ceremony from 12:30 p.m.3:00 p.m. EDT.

WHERE:

Nasdaq Corporate Headquarters
4 Times Square, New York, NY 10036
Entrance on Broadway (between 42nd and 43rd Streets)

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 22, 2018         
9:27 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EDT 

ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW
OPPORTUNITIES:    

Scott Farmer, Cintas Chairman and CEO
Mike Hansen, Cintas Executive Vice President and CFO
Available from 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

 

About Cintas
Cintas Corporation helps more than 1 million businesses of all types and sizes get ReadyTM to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help them keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best.  With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

About Cramer-Krasselt
Cramer-Krasselt (C-K), headquartered in Chicago with offices in New York City and Milwaukee, is one of the largest independent, totally integrated agencies in the county with over $700 million in billings and over $400 million in media asset management. With a mission to Make Friends, Not Ads® for its clients, C-K has built a reputation for not merely changing perception but changing behavior that leads to purchasing action for its clients' brands.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cintas-celebrates-35th-anniversary-of-ipo-by-ringing-nasdaq-opening-bell-300699897.html

SOURCE Cintas Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
