Cintas Corporation : Announces Co-Presenting Sponsorship of Golf Central Live From The Ryder Cup

09/14/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

CINCINNATI, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), announces its co-presenting sponsorship of Golf Central Live From the Ryder Cup, Golf Channel's signature news program surrounding the 2018 Ryder Cup, September 25-30 at Le Golf National outside of Paris. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

Cintas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cintas Corporation)

The biennial Ryder Cup tournament features an international team competition between professional golfers representing the United States and Europe, with the venue alternating between courses in the U.S. and Europe. It consists of five match-play sessions played over three days and is known for its passionate fans and rowdy atmosphere. Cintas will be the co-presenting sponsor of Golf Central Live From the Ryder Cup, and the live-stream coverage on GolfChannel.com, where fans can stay up-to-date on the top storylines surrounding the event on their electronic devices.

"Cintas is honored to be part of Golf Channel's coverage surrounding the Ryder Cup – one of the most popular and recognizable events in sports," said Cintas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Farmer. "This sponsorship is another exciting event in a year that includes many accomplishments for our company, including being named to the Fortune 500 and the 35th anniversary of our IPO."

Cintas was recently named to the prestigious Fortune 500 list with revenue of $6.47 billion. The company employs approximately 43,000 employee-partners in more than 400 locations across the US and Canada.

About Cintas
Cintas Corporation helps more than 1 million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help them keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best.  With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cintas-corporation-announces-co-presenting-sponsorship-of-golf-central-live-from-the-ryder-cup-300712657.html

SOURCE Cintas Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
