Cintas Corporation : Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
0
12/20/2018 | 10:18pm CET
Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today reported results for its
fiscal 2019 second quarter ended November 30, 2018.
Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $1.72 billion, an
increase of 7.0% over last year’s second quarter. The organic growth
rate, which adjusts for the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency
exchange rate fluctuations, was also 7.0%. The organic growth rate for
the Uniform Rental and Facility Services operating segment increased to
6.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 from 4.9% in the first
quarter. The First Aid and Safety Services operating segment organic
growth rate remained very strong at 10.2% in the second quarter.
Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 of $775.2 million
increased 8.2% from last year’s second quarter. Gross margin as a
percentage of revenue was 45.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019
compared to 44.6% in the second quarter of last fiscal year. Uniform
Rental and Facility Services gross margin as a percentage of revenue
improved to 45.3% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 from 44.7% in
the second quarter of last fiscal year.
Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 of $275.6 million
increased 17.2% from last year’s second quarter operating income of
$235.2 million. Operating income was negatively impacted by integration
expenses related to the G&K Services, Inc. (G&K) acquisition by $7.8
million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $13.1 million in the
second quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating income as a percentage of
revenue was 16.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to 14.6%
in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding the integration expenses
related to G&K, operating income as a percentage of revenue was 16.5% in
the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to 15.5% in the second
quarter last fiscal year.
Net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal
2019 of $243.0 million increased 76.4% from last year’s second quarter
net income from continuing operations of $137.7 million. Earnings per
diluted share (EPS) from continuing operations for the second quarter of
fiscal 2019 were $2.18, an increase of 75.8% from last year’s second
quarter EPS from continuing operations of $1.24. Net income from
continuing operations and EPS from continuing operations were positively
impacted by a lower effective tax rate in this fiscal year’s second
quarter compared to last fiscal year’s second quarter primarily from the
enactment of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the Tax Act). The effective tax
rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was 24.2% compared to an
effective tax rate of 33.3% in last year’s second quarter. Additionally,
fiscal 2019 second quarter EPS from continuing operations included a
one-time, positive impact of $0.47 from a gain on the sale of a cost
method investment. Finally, fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 second quarter
EPS from continuing operations included a negative impact of $0.05 and
$0.07, respectively, from integration expenses related to the G&K
acquisition.
The following table provides a comparison of fiscal 2019 second quarter
EPS to fiscal 2018 second quarter EPS:
Three Months Ended
Nov. 30,
Nov. 30,
Growth vs.
Earnings Per Share Results
2018
2017
FY 2018
EPS - continuing operations
$
2.18
$
1.24
Gain on sale of a cost method investment
(0.47
)
-
G&K integration expenses
0.05
0.07
EPS excluding above items
$
1.76
$
1.31
34.4
%
Six Months Ended
Nov. 30,
Nov. 30,
Growth vs.
Earnings Per Share Results
2018
2017
FY 2018
EPS - continuing operations
$
4.07
$
2.69
Gain on sale of a cost method investment
(0.47
)
-
G&K integration expenses
0.09
0.10
EPS excluding above items
$
3.69
$
2.79
32.3
%
Scott D. Farmer, Cintas’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,
“We are pleased with our second quarter and year-to-date performance. We
continue to make significant progress on integrating the G&K acquisition
and implementing our enterprise resource planning system. The Company is
on pace to achieve another year of strong growth in revenue, earnings,
and cash flow generation. I thank our employee-partners for the
consistently high execution that helps get our customers Ready for
the Workday™.”
Mr. Farmer added, “Earlier this month, on December 7th, we
paid an annual dividend of $2.05 per share, an increase of 26.5% over
last year’s annual dividend. We have increased the annual dividend for
35 consecutive years. In addition, we increased total shareholder return
by executing on the share buyback program. In fiscal 2019, through the
end of our second quarter, we have purchased $447 million of Cintas
stock under our buyback program.”
Mr. Farmer concluded, “Following our second quarter results, we are
increasing our annual guidance for fiscal 2019. We are raising our
revenue guidance from a range of $6.80 billion to $6.855 billion to a
range of $6.87 billion to $6.91 billion and EPS from continuing
operations excluding certain items from a range of $7.19 to $7.29 to a
range of $7.30 to $7.38. Fiscal 2019 guidance excludes any future
integration expenses related to the acquired G&K business.”
The following table provides a comparison of fiscal 2018 revenue and EPS
to our fiscal 2019 revenue and EPS guidance.
Fiscal 2019
Fiscal 2019
Fiscal
Low end
Growth
High end
Growth
2018
of Range
vs. 2018
of Range
vs. 2018
Fiscal 2019 Revenue Guidance
($s in millions)
Revenue Guidance
$6,476.6
$6,870.0
6.1%
$6,910.0
6.7%
Fiscal 2019 Earnings Per Share Guidance
EPS - continuing operations
$7.03
$7.68
$7.76
Gain on sale of a cost method investment
-
(0.47
)
(0.47
)
G&K integration expenses
0.26
0.09
0.09
One-time cash payment to employees
0.24
-
-
Benefit of enactment of the Tax Act
(1.59
)
-
-
EPS Guidance
$5.94
$7.30
22.9%
$7.38
24.2%
Fiscal 2019 EPS guidance does not include any future G&K integration
expenses. However, we expect that these expenses will be incurred in the
remainder of fiscal 2019 as we continue to integrate this significant
acquisition. We estimate that these expenses will range from $18 million
to $22 million for the full fiscal year.
About Cintas
Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types
and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every
day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our
customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean,
safe and looking their best. With products and services including
uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products,
fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training,
Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday™. Headquartered
in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held company traded over the Nasdaq
Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both
the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and the Nasdaq-100 Index.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe
harbor from civil litigation for forward-looking statements.Forward-looking
statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,”
“anticipates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,”
“target,” “forecast,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may” and
“will” or the negative versions thereof and similar words, terms and
expressions and by the context in which they are used.Such
statements are based upon current expectations of Cintas and speak only
as of the date made.You should not place undue reliance on any
forward-looking statement.We cannot guarantee that any
forward-looking statement will be realized.These statements are
subject to various risks, uncertainties, potentially inaccurate
assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ
from those set forth in or implied by this Press Release.Factors
that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to,
risks inherent with the G&K transaction in the achievement of cost
synergies and the timing thereof, including whether the transaction will
be accretive and within the expected timeframe and the actual amounts of
future integration expenses; the possibility of greater than anticipated
operating costs including energy and fuel costs; lower sales volumes;
loss of customers due to outsourcing trends; the performance and costs
of integration of acquisitions, including G&K fluctuations in costs of
materials and labor including increased medical costs; costs and
possible effects of union organizing activities; failure to comply with
government regulations concerning employment discrimination, employee
pay and benefits and employee health and safety; the effect on
operations of exchange rate fluctuations, tariffs and other political,
economic and regulatory risks; uncertainties regarding any existing or
newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental
compliance and remediation; the cost, results and ongoing assessment of
internal controls for financial reporting required by the Sarbanes-Oxley
Act of 2002; the effect of new accounting pronouncements; costs of our
SAP system implementation; disruptions caused by the inaccessibility of
computer systems data, including cybersecurity risks; the initiation or
outcome of litigation, investigations or other proceedings; higher
assumed sourcing or distribution costs of products; the disruption of
operations from catastrophic or extraordinary events; the amount and
timing of repurchases of our common stock, if any; changes in federal
and state tax and labor laws; and the reactions of competitors in terms
of price and service. Cintas undertakes no obligation to publicly
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements or to otherwise
update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new
information or to reflect events, circumstances or any other
unanticipated developments arising after the date on which such
statements are made.A further list and description of risks,
uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2018 and in our reports on Forms
10-Q and 8-K.The risks and uncertainties described herein are
not the only ones we may face. Additional risks and uncertainties
presently not known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial
may also harm our business.
Cintas Corporation
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
%
2018
2017
Change
Revenue:
Uniform rental and facility services
$
1,390,778
$
1,308,038
6.3
%
Other
327,490
298,403
9.7
%
Total revenue
1,718,268
1,606,441
7.0
%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of uniform rental and facility services
761,119
723,960
5.1
%
Cost of other
181,991
166,112
9.6
%
Selling and administrative expenses
491,671
468,084
5.0
%
G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses
7,847
13,074
-40.0
%
Operating income
275,640
235,211
17.2
%
Gain on sale of a cost method investment
69,373
-
100.0
%
Interest income
(391
)
(291
)
34.4
%
Interest expense
24,880
29,129
-14.6
%
Income before income taxes
320,524
206,373
55.3
%
Income taxes
77,530
68,636
13.0
%
Income from continuing operations
242,994
137,737
76.4
%
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
19
(628
)
-103.0
%
Net income
$
243,013
$
137,109
77.2
%
Basic earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations
$
2.25
$
1.27
77.2
%
Discontinued operations
0.00
(0.01
)
-100.0
%
Basic earnings per share
$
2.25
$
1.26
78.6
%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations
$
2.18
$
1.24
75.8
%
Discontinued operations
0.00
(0.01
)
-100.0
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.18
$
1.23
77.2
%
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
106,475
106,340
Diluted average number of shares outstanding
109,874
109,818
Six Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
%
2018
2017
Change
Revenue:
Uniform rental and facility services
$
2,765,716
$
2,619,822
5.6
%
Other
650,527
598,122
8.8
%
Total revenue
3,416,243
3,217,944
6.2
%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of uniform rental and facility services
1,507,572
1,430,823
5.4
%
Cost of other
358,801
331,399
8.3
%
Selling and administrative expenses
996,305
954,367
4.4
%
G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses
12,697
17,045
-25.5
%
Operating income
540,868
484,310
11.7
%
Gain on sale of a cost method investment
69,373
-
100.0
%
Interest income
(887
)
(588
)
50.9
%
Interest expense
49,184
59,446
-17.3
%
Income before income taxes
561,944
425,452
32.1
%
Income taxes
106,403
126,607
-16.0
%
Income from continuing operations
455,541
298,845
52.4
%
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(13
)
55,475
-100.0
%
Net income
$
455,528
$
354,320
28.6
%
Basic earnings per share:
Continuing operations
$
4.21
$
2.77
52.0
%
Discontinued operations
0.00
0.51
-100.0
%
Basic earnings per share
$
4.21
$
3.28
28.4
%
Diluted earnings per share:
Continuing operations
$
4.07
$
2.69
51.3
%
Discontinued operations
0.00
0.50
-100.0
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
4.07
$
3.19
27.6
%
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
106,652
106,039
Diluted average number of shares outstanding
110,257
108,938
CINTAS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
Three Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2018
2017
Uniform rental and facility services gross margin
45.3%
44.7%
Other gross margin
44.4%
44.3%
Total gross margin
45.1%
44.6%
Net margin, continuing operations
14.1%
8.6%
Six Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2018
2017
Uniform rental and facility services gross margin
45.5%
45.4%
Other gross margin
44.8%
44.6%
Total gross margin
45.4%
45.2%
Net margin, continuing operations
13.3%
9.3%
Computation of Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing
Operations
Three Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2018
2017
Income from continuing operations
$
242,994
$
137,737
Less: income from continuing operations allocated to participating
securities
3,376
2,111
Income from continuing operations available to common shareholders
$
239,618
$
135,626
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
106,475
106,340
Effect of dilutive securities - employee stock options
3,399
3,478
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
109,874
109,818
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
2.18
$
1.24
Six Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2018
2017
Income from continuing operations
$
455,541
$
298,845
Less: income from continuing operations allocated to participating
securities
6,308
5,298
Income from continuing operations available to common shareholders
$
449,233
$
293,547
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
106,652
106,039
Effect of dilutive securities - employee stock options
3,605
2,899
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
110,257
108,938
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
4.07
$
2.69
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G
Disclosure
The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the
meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange
Commission. To supplement its consolidated condensed financial
statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides the additional
non-GAAP financial measures of earnings per diluted share and cash flow.
The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are
appropriate to enhance understanding of its past performance as well as
prospects for future performance. A reconciliation of the differences
between these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly
comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are
shown in the tables within the narrative of the press release or below.
Earnings Per Share Results
Three Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
Growth vs.
2018
2017
FY 2018
EPS - continuing operations
$
2.18
$
1.24
Gain on sale of a cost method investment
(0.47
)
-
G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses
0.05
0.07
EPS excluding above items
$
1.76
$
1.31
34.4
%
Six Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
Growth vs.
2018
2017
FY 2018
EPS - continuing operations
$
4.07
$
2.69
Gain on sale of a cost method investment
(0.47
)
-
G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses
0.09
0.10
EPS excluding above items
$
3.69
$
2.79
32.3
%
Computation of Free Cash Flow
Six Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2018
2017
Net cash provided by operations
$
344,567
$
379,009
Capital expenditures
(137,614
)
(132,466
)
Free cash flow
$
206,953
$
246,543
Management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of
the Company. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to
investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to
the capital that is spent to continue, improve and grow business
operations.
SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT DATA
Uniform Rental
First Aid
and Facility
and Safety
All
Services
Services
Other
Corporate
Total
For the three months ended November 30, 2018
Revenue
$
1,390,778
$
153,348
$
174,142
$
-
$
1,718,268
Gross margin
$
629,659
$
73,670
$
71,829
$
-
$
775,158
Selling and administrative expenses
$
378,921
$
52,342
$
60,408
$
-
$
491,671
G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses
$
7,847
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
7,847
Gain on sale of a cost method investment
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
69,373
$
69,373
Interest income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(391
)
$
(391
)
Interest expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
24,880
$
24,880
Income before income taxes
$
242,891
$
21,328
$
11,421
$
44,884
$
320,524
For the three months ended November 30, 2017
Revenue
$
1,308,038
$
139,090
$
159,313
$
-
$
1,606,441
Gross margin
$
584,078
$
65,260
$
67,031
$
-
$
716,369
Selling and administrative expenses
$
367,190
$
47,285
$
53,609
$
-
$
468,084
G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses
$
13,074
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
13,074
Interest income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(291
)
$
(291
)
Interest expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
29,129
$
29,129
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
203,814
$
17,975
$
13,422
$
(28,838
)
$
206,373
For the six months ended November 30, 2018
Revenue
$
2,765,716
$
306,765
$
343,762
$
-
$
3,416,243
Gross margin
$
1,258,144
$
147,155
$
144,571
$
-
$
1,549,870
Selling and administrative expenses
$
771,022
$
103,844
$
121,439
$
-
$
996,305
G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses
$
12,697
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
12,697
Gain on sale of a cost method investment
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
69,373
$
69,373
Interest income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(887
)
$
(887
)
Interest expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
49,184
$
49,184
Income before income taxes
$
474,425
$
43,311
$
23,132
$
21,076
$
561,944
For the six months ended November 30, 2017
Revenue
$
2,619,822
$
279,672
$
318,450
$
-
$
3,217,944
Gross margin
$
1,188,999
$
132,035
$
134,688
$
-
$
1,455,722
Selling and administrative expenses
$
749,230
$
94,649
$
110,488
$
-
$
954,367
G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses
$
17,045
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
17,045
Interest income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(588
)
$
(588
)
Interest expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
59,446
$
59,446
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
422,724
$
37,386
$
24,200
$
(58,858
)
$
425,452
Cintas Corporation
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands except share data)
November 30,
May 31,
ASSETS
2018
2018
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
88,479
$
138,724
Accounts receivable, net
904,062
804,583
Inventories, net
321,874
280,347
Uniforms and other rental items in service
758,246
702,261
Income taxes, current
36,595
19,634
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
106,614
32,383
Total current assets
2,215,870
1,977,932
Property and equipment, net
1,410,530
1,382,730
Investments
183,548
175,581
Goodwill
2,845,244
2,846,888
Service contracts, net
521,505
545,768
Other assets, net
228,386
29,315
$
7,405,083
$
6,958,214
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
211,900
$
215,074
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
117,645
140,654
Accrued liabilities
611,641
420,129
Debt due within one year
173,500
-
Total current liabilities
1,114,686
775,857
Long-term liabilities:
Debt due after one year
2,536,408
2,535,309
Deferred income taxes
435,461
352,581
Accrued liabilities
291,284
277,941
Total long-term liabilities
3,263,153
3,165,831
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value:
-
-
100,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
Common stock, no par value:
804,234
618,464
425,000,000 shares authorized
FY19: 184,152,836 issued and 105,123,513 outstanding
FY18: 182,723,471 issued and 106,326,383 outstanding
Paid-in capital
166,837
245,211
Retained earnings
6,261,756
5,837,827
Treasury stock:
(4,209,448
)
(3,701,319
)
FY19: 79,029,323 shares
FY18: 76,397,088 shares
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,865
16,343
Total shareholders' equity
3,027,244
3,016,526
$
7,405,083
$
6,958,214
Cintas Corporation
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
455,528
$
354,320
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation
107,112
107,578
Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized costs
67,559
31,261
Stock-based compensation
74,784
55,204
Gain on sale of a cost method investment
(69,373
)
-
Gain on sale of business
-
(99,060
)
Deferred income taxes
19,227
42,162
Change in current assets and liabilities, net of
acquisitions of businesses:
Accounts receivable, net
(85,748
)
(24,800
)
Inventories, net
(53,227
)
2,595
Uniforms and other rental items in service
(57,684
)
(33,294
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets
(58,161
)
(18,573
)
Accounts payable
(1,955
)
(8,706
)
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
(20,969
)
(36,480
)
Accrued liabilities and other
(15,322
)
(1,940
)
Income taxes, current
(17,204
)
8,742
Net cash provided by operating activities
344,567
379,009
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(137,614
)
(132,466
)
Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities and investments
-
100,259
Purchase of marketable securities and investments
(14,071
)
(99,877
)
Proceeds from sale of a cost method investment
73,342
-
Proceeds from sale of business
-
127,835
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(6,580
)
(1,099
)
Other, net
(1,717
)
(870
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(86,640
)
(6,218
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance (payments) of commercial paper, net
173,500
(50,500
)
Repayment of debt
-
(250,000
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation awards
32,612
28,558
Repurchase of common stock
(508,129
)
(35,697
)
Other, net
(5,362
)
(1,882
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(307,379
)
(309,521
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(793
)
3,466
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents