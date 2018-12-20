Cintas Corporation : Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results 0 12/20/2018 | 10:18pm CET Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today reported results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter ended November 30, 2018. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $1.72 billion, an increase of 7.0% over last year’s second quarter. The organic growth rate, which adjusts for the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, was also 7.0%. The organic growth rate for the Uniform Rental and Facility Services operating segment increased to 6.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 from 4.9% in the first quarter. The First Aid and Safety Services operating segment organic growth rate remained very strong at 10.2% in the second quarter. Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 of $775.2 million increased 8.2% from last year’s second quarter. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 45.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to 44.6% in the second quarter of last fiscal year. Uniform Rental and Facility Services gross margin as a percentage of revenue improved to 45.3% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 from 44.7% in the second quarter of last fiscal year. Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 of $275.6 million increased 17.2% from last year’s second quarter operating income of $235.2 million. Operating income was negatively impacted by integration expenses related to the G&K Services, Inc. (G&K) acquisition by $7.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $13.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 16.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to 14.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding the integration expenses related to G&K, operating income as a percentage of revenue was 16.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to 15.5% in the second quarter last fiscal year. Net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 of $243.0 million increased 76.4% from last year’s second quarter net income from continuing operations of $137.7 million. Earnings per diluted share (EPS) from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were $2.18, an increase of 75.8% from last year’s second quarter EPS from continuing operations of $1.24. Net income from continuing operations and EPS from continuing operations were positively impacted by a lower effective tax rate in this fiscal year’s second quarter compared to last fiscal year’s second quarter primarily from the enactment of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the Tax Act). The effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was 24.2% compared to an effective tax rate of 33.3% in last year’s second quarter. Additionally, fiscal 2019 second quarter EPS from continuing operations included a one-time, positive impact of $0.47 from a gain on the sale of a cost method investment. Finally, fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 second quarter EPS from continuing operations included a negative impact of $0.05 and $0.07, respectively, from integration expenses related to the G&K acquisition. The following table provides a comparison of fiscal 2019 second quarter EPS to fiscal 2018 second quarter EPS: Three Months Ended Nov. 30, Nov. 30, Growth vs. Earnings Per Share Results 2018 2017 FY 2018 EPS - continuing operations $ 2.18 $ 1.24 Gain on sale of a cost method investment (0.47 ) - G&K integration expenses 0.05 0.07 EPS excluding above items $ 1.76 $ 1.31 34.4 % Six Months Ended Nov. 30, Nov. 30, Growth vs. Earnings Per Share Results 2018 2017 FY 2018 EPS - continuing operations $ 4.07 $ 2.69 Gain on sale of a cost method investment (0.47 ) - G&K integration expenses 0.09 0.10 EPS excluding above items $ 3.69 $ 2.79 32.3 % Scott D. Farmer, Cintas’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our second quarter and year-to-date performance. We continue to make significant progress on integrating the G&K acquisition and implementing our enterprise resource planning system. The Company is on pace to achieve another year of strong growth in revenue, earnings, and cash flow generation. I thank our employee-partners for the consistently high execution that helps get our customers Ready for the Workday™.” Mr. Farmer added, “Earlier this month, on December 7th, we paid an annual dividend of $2.05 per share, an increase of 26.5% over last year’s annual dividend. We have increased the annual dividend for 35 consecutive years. In addition, we increased total shareholder return by executing on the share buyback program. In fiscal 2019, through the end of our second quarter, we have purchased $447 million of Cintas stock under our buyback program.” Mr. Farmer concluded, “Following our second quarter results, we are increasing our annual guidance for fiscal 2019. We are raising our revenue guidance from a range of $6.80 billion to $6.855 billion to a range of $6.87 billion to $6.91 billion and EPS from continuing operations excluding certain items from a range of $7.19 to $7.29 to a range of $7.30 to $7.38. Fiscal 2019 guidance excludes any future integration expenses related to the acquired G&K business.” The following table provides a comparison of fiscal 2018 revenue and EPS to our fiscal 2019 revenue and EPS guidance. Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal Low end Growth High end Growth 2018 of Range vs. 2018 of Range vs. 2018 Fiscal 2019 Revenue Guidance ($s in millions) Revenue Guidance $6,476.6 $6,870.0 6.1% $6,910.0 6.7% Fiscal 2019 Earnings Per Share Guidance EPS - continuing operations $7.03 $7.68 $7.76 Gain on sale of a cost method investment - (0.47 ) (0.47 ) G&K integration expenses 0.26 0.09 0.09 One-time cash payment to employees 0.24 - - Benefit of enactment of the Tax Act (1.59 ) - - EPS Guidance $5.94 $7.30 22.9% $7.38 24.2% Fiscal 2019 EPS guidance does not include any future G&K integration expenses. However, we expect that these expenses will be incurred in the remainder of fiscal 2019 as we continue to integrate this significant acquisition. We estimate that these expenses will range from $18 million to $22 million for the full fiscal year. About Cintas Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday™. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and the Nasdaq-100 Index. CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor from civil litigation for forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “target,” “forecast,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may” and “will” or the negative versions thereof and similar words, terms and expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of Cintas and speak only as of the date made. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, potentially inaccurate assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in or implied by this Press Release. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, risks inherent with the G&K transaction in the achievement of cost synergies and the timing thereof, including whether the transaction will be accretive and within the expected timeframe and the actual amounts of future integration expenses; the possibility of greater than anticipated operating costs including energy and fuel costs; lower sales volumes; loss of customers due to outsourcing trends; the performance and costs of integration of acquisitions, including G&K fluctuations in costs of materials and labor including increased medical costs; costs and possible effects of union organizing activities; failure to comply with government regulations concerning employment discrimination, employee pay and benefits and employee health and safety; the effect on operations of exchange rate fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation; the cost, results and ongoing assessment of internal controls for financial reporting required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; the effect of new accounting pronouncements; costs of our SAP system implementation; disruptions caused by the inaccessibility of computer systems data, including cybersecurity risks; the initiation or outcome of litigation, investigations or other proceedings; higher assumed sourcing or distribution costs of products; the disruption of operations from catastrophic or extraordinary events; the amount and timing of repurchases of our common stock, if any; changes in federal and state tax and labor laws; and the reactions of competitors in terms of price and service. Cintas undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements or to otherwise update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or to reflect events, circumstances or any other unanticipated developments arising after the date on which such statements are made. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2018 and in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The risks and uncertainties described herein are not the only ones we may face. Additional risks and uncertainties presently not known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial may also harm our business. Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30, November 30, % 2018 2017 Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 1,390,778 $ 1,308,038 6.3 % Other 327,490 298,403 9.7 % Total revenue 1,718,268 1,606,441 7.0 % Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 761,119 723,960 5.1 % Cost of other 181,991 166,112 9.6 % Selling and administrative expenses 491,671 468,084 5.0 % G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses 7,847 13,074 -40.0 % Operating income 275,640 235,211 17.2 % Gain on sale of a cost method investment 69,373 - 100.0 % Interest income (391 ) (291 ) 34.4 % Interest expense 24,880 29,129 -14.6 % Income before income taxes 320,524 206,373 55.3 % Income taxes 77,530 68,636 13.0 % Income from continuing operations 242,994 137,737 76.4 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 19 (628 ) -103.0 % Net income $ 243,013 $ 137,109 77.2 % Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 2.25 $ 1.27 77.2 % Discontinued operations 0.00 (0.01 ) -100.0 % Basic earnings per share $ 2.25 $ 1.26 78.6 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 2.18 $ 1.24 75.8 % Discontinued operations 0.00 (0.01 ) -100.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.18 $ 1.23 77.2 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding 106,475 106,340 Diluted average number of shares outstanding 109,874 109,818 Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, % 2018 2017 Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 2,765,716 $ 2,619,822 5.6 % Other 650,527 598,122 8.8 % Total revenue 3,416,243 3,217,944 6.2 % Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 1,507,572 1,430,823 5.4 % Cost of other 358,801 331,399 8.3 % Selling and administrative expenses 996,305 954,367 4.4 % G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses 12,697 17,045 -25.5 % Operating income 540,868 484,310 11.7 % Gain on sale of a cost method investment 69,373 - 100.0 % Interest income (887 ) (588 ) 50.9 % Interest expense 49,184 59,446 -17.3 % Income before income taxes 561,944 425,452 32.1 % Income taxes 106,403 126,607 -16.0 % Income from continuing operations 455,541 298,845 52.4 % (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (13 ) 55,475 -100.0 % Net income $ 455,528 $ 354,320 28.6 % Basic earnings per share: Continuing operations $ 4.21 $ 2.77 52.0 % Discontinued operations 0.00 0.51 -100.0 % Basic earnings per share $ 4.21 $ 3.28 28.4 % Diluted earnings per share: Continuing operations $ 4.07 $ 2.69 51.3 % Discontinued operations 0.00 0.50 -100.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 4.07 $ 3.19 27.6 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding 106,652 106,039 Diluted average number of shares outstanding 110,257 108,938 CINTAS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Three Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2018 2017 Uniform rental and facility services gross margin 45.3% 44.7% Other gross margin 44.4% 44.3% Total gross margin 45.1% 44.6% Net margin, continuing operations 14.1% 8.6% Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2018 2017 Uniform rental and facility services gross margin 45.5% 45.4% Other gross margin 44.8% 44.6% Total gross margin 45.4% 45.2% Net margin, continuing operations 13.3% 9.3% Computation of Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Three Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2018 2017 Income from continuing operations $ 242,994 $ 137,737 Less: income from continuing operations allocated to participating securities 3,376 2,111 Income from continuing operations available to common shareholders $ 239,618 $ 135,626 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 106,475 106,340 Effect of dilutive securities - employee stock options 3,399 3,478 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 109,874 109,818 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.18 $ 1.24 Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2018 2017 Income from continuing operations $ 455,541 $ 298,845 Less: income from continuing operations allocated to participating securities 6,308 5,298 Income from continuing operations available to common shareholders $ 449,233 $ 293,547 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 106,652 106,039 Effect of dilutive securities - employee stock options 3,605 2,899 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 110,257 108,938 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 4.07 $ 2.69 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. To supplement its consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides the additional non-GAAP financial measures of earnings per diluted share and cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate to enhance understanding of its past performance as well as prospects for future performance. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are shown in the tables within the narrative of the press release or below. Earnings Per Share Results Three Months Ended November 30, November 30, Growth vs. 2018 2017 FY 2018 EPS - continuing operations $ 2.18 $ 1.24 Gain on sale of a cost method investment (0.47 ) - G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses 0.05 0.07 EPS excluding above items $ 1.76 $ 1.31 34.4 % Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, Growth vs. 2018 2017 FY 2018 EPS - continuing operations $ 4.07 $ 2.69 Gain on sale of a cost method investment (0.47 ) - G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses 0.09 0.10 EPS excluding above items $ 3.69 $ 2.79 32.3 % Computation of Free Cash Flow Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operations $ 344,567 $ 379,009 Capital expenditures (137,614 ) (132,466 ) Free cash flow $ 206,953 $ 246,543 Management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue, improve and grow business operations. SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT DATA Uniform Rental First Aid and Facility and Safety All Services Services Other Corporate Total For the three months ended November 30, 2018 Revenue $ 1,390,778 $ 153,348 $ 174,142 $ - $ 1,718,268 Gross margin $ 629,659 $ 73,670 $ 71,829 $ - $ 775,158 Selling and administrative expenses $ 378,921 $ 52,342 $ 60,408 $ - $ 491,671 G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses $ 7,847 $ - $ - $ - $ 7,847 Gain on sale of a cost method investment $ - $ - $ - $ 69,373 $ 69,373 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (391 ) $ (391 ) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 24,880 $ 24,880 Income before income taxes $ 242,891 $ 21,328 $ 11,421 $ 44,884 $ 320,524 For the three months ended November 30, 2017 Revenue $ 1,308,038 $ 139,090 $ 159,313 $ - $ 1,606,441 Gross margin $ 584,078 $ 65,260 $ 67,031 $ - $ 716,369 Selling and administrative expenses $ 367,190 $ 47,285 $ 53,609 $ - $ 468,084 G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses $ 13,074 $ - $ - $ - $ 13,074 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (291 ) $ (291 ) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 29,129 $ 29,129 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 203,814 $ 17,975 $ 13,422 $ (28,838 ) $ 206,373 For the six months ended November 30, 2018 Revenue $ 2,765,716 $ 306,765 $ 343,762 $ - $ 3,416,243 Gross margin $ 1,258,144 $ 147,155 $ 144,571 $ - $ 1,549,870 Selling and administrative expenses $ 771,022 $ 103,844 $ 121,439 $ - $ 996,305 G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses $ 12,697 $ - $ - $ - $ 12,697 Gain on sale of a cost method investment $ - $ - $ - $ 69,373 $ 69,373 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (887 ) $ (887 ) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 49,184 $ 49,184 Income before income taxes $ 474,425 $ 43,311 $ 23,132 $ 21,076 $ 561,944 For the six months ended November 30, 2017 Revenue $ 2,619,822 $ 279,672 $ 318,450 $ - $ 3,217,944 Gross margin $ 1,188,999 $ 132,035 $ 134,688 $ - $ 1,455,722 Selling and administrative expenses $ 749,230 $ 94,649 $ 110,488 $ - $ 954,367 G&K Services, Inc. integration expenses $ 17,045 $ - $ - $ - $ 17,045 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (588 ) $ (588 ) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 59,446 $ 59,446 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 422,724 $ 37,386 $ 24,200 $ (58,858 ) $ 425,452 Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands except share data) November 30, May 31, ASSETS 2018 2018 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,479 $ 138,724 Accounts receivable, net 904,062 804,583 Inventories, net 321,874 280,347 Uniforms and other rental items in service 758,246 702,261 Income taxes, current 36,595 19,634 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 106,614 32,383 Total current assets 2,215,870 1,977,932 Property and equipment, net 1,410,530 1,382,730 Investments 183,548 175,581 Goodwill 2,845,244 2,846,888 Service contracts, net 521,505 545,768 Other assets, net 228,386 29,315 $ 7,405,083 $ 6,958,214 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 211,900 $ 215,074 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 117,645 140,654 Accrued liabilities 611,641 420,129 Debt due within one year 173,500 - Total current liabilities 1,114,686 775,857 Long-term liabilities: Debt due after one year 2,536,408 2,535,309 Deferred income taxes 435,461 352,581 Accrued liabilities 291,284 277,941 Total long-term liabilities 3,263,153 3,165,831 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value: - - 100,000 shares authorized, none outstanding Common stock, no par value: 804,234 618,464 425,000,000 shares authorized FY19: 184,152,836 issued and 105,123,513 outstanding FY18: 182,723,471 issued and 106,326,383 outstanding Paid-in capital 166,837 245,211 Retained earnings 6,261,756 5,837,827 Treasury stock: (4,209,448 ) (3,701,319 ) FY19: 79,029,323 shares FY18: 76,397,088 shares Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,865 16,343 Total shareholders' equity 3,027,244 3,016,526 $ 7,405,083 $ 6,958,214 Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 455,528 $ 354,320 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 107,112 107,578 Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized costs 67,559 31,261 Stock-based compensation 74,784 55,204 Gain on sale of a cost method investment (69,373 ) - Gain on sale of business - (99,060 ) Deferred income taxes 19,227 42,162 Change in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (85,748 ) (24,800 ) Inventories, net (53,227 ) 2,595 Uniforms and other rental items in service (57,684 ) (33,294 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets (58,161 ) (18,573 ) Accounts payable (1,955 ) (8,706 ) Accrued compensation and related liabilities (20,969 ) (36,480 ) Accrued liabilities and other (15,322 ) (1,940 ) Income taxes, current (17,204 ) 8,742 Net cash provided by operating activities 344,567 379,009 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (137,614 ) (132,466 ) Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities and investments - 100,259 Purchase of marketable securities and investments (14,071 ) (99,877 ) Proceeds from sale of a cost method investment 73,342 - Proceeds from sale of business - 127,835 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (6,580 ) (1,099 ) Other, net (1,717 ) (870 ) Net cash used in investing activities (86,640 ) (6,218 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance (payments) of commercial paper, net 173,500 (50,500 ) Repayment of debt - (250,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation awards 32,612 28,558 Repurchase of common stock (508,129 ) (35,697 ) Other, net (5,362 ) (1,882 ) Net cash used in financing activities (307,379 ) (309,521 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (793 ) 3,466 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (50,245 ) 66,736 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 138,724 169,266 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 88,479 $ 236,002 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005878/en/

© Business Wire 2018 0 Latest news on CINTAS CORPORATION 10:37p CINTAS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 10:20p CINTAS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement.. AQ 10:18p CINTAS CORPORATION : Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results BU 12/17 CINTAS CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release 12/13 CINTAS CORPORATION : Announces Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Resul.. BU 12/04 &LSQUO;TIS THE (FLU) SEASON : Cintas Offers Tips to Reduce the Spread of Infecti.. BU 11/12 CINTAS : Recognized as an Aon Best Employer in Canada for the 11th Time BU 11/08 CINTAS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 10/30 CINTAS CORPORATION : Announces Annual Dividend Increased for the 35th Consecutiv.. BU 10/30 CINTAS : Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council (Ohio MSDC) to Honor Former .. BU

Financials ($) Sales 2019 6 840 M EBIT 2019 1 137 M Net income 2019 808 M Debt 2019 1 833 M Yield 2019 1,09% P/E ratio 2019 23,25 P/E ratio 2020 20,40 EV / Sales 2019 2,85x EV / Sales 2020 2,61x Capitalization 17 645 M Chart CINTAS CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CINTAS CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 211 $ Spread / Average Target 28% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Scott Douglas Farmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Todd Schneider Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President J. Michael Hansen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Richard T. Farmer Chairman-Emeritus Gerald S. Adolph Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CINTAS CORPORATION 6.91% 17 645 WORLDPAY INC 7.04% 23 742 LG CORP --.--% 11 048 INTERTEK GROUP -7.34% 9 814 TELEPERFORMANCE 20.72% 9 497 BUREAU VERITAS -22.47% 8 902