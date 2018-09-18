Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cintas Corporation    CTAS

CINTAS CORPORATION (CTAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Cintas Corporation : Announces Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 04:59pm CEST

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) today announced that it will release fiscal year 2019 first quarter results on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, after the market closes. The Company will conduct a conference call to address the financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available to individual investors and the public beginning at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

The webcast will be available at www.Cintas.com. Click on the webcast icon and then follow instructions. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available for two weeks.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Questions concerning the webcast or conference call should be directed to:

Judy Girty
(513) 573-4915
girtyj@cintas.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINTAS CORPORATION
04:59pCINTAS CORPORATION : Announces Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Result..
BU
09/14CINTAS CORPORATION : Announces Co-Presenting Sponsorship of Golf Central Live Fr..
PR
09/11CINTAS : Offers Back-At-School Tips for Limiting the Spread of Illness
BU
09/11CINTAS : Only One Week Left to Vote for your Favorite Finalist in the 2018 Ameri..
BU
08/21CINTAS : Celebrates 35th Anniversary of IPO by Ringing Nasdaq Opening Bell
PR
08/17CINTAS : OSHA recognizes Cintas in Romeoville with highest safety designation
AQ
08/09CINTAS : Survey Reveals Safety Managers' Confidence with Workplace Eyewash Stati..
AQ
08/09CINTAS CORPORATION : Report
CO
08/06CINTAS : Makes a Splash with the Top 10 America’s Best Restroom® Contest F..
BU
08/03CINTAS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23MARKETS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS : Time To Sell Stocks? 
08/21Sleepy Summer? Chapter 2. Not For These Stocks. Check 'Em Out 
08/19This Is The Data That Will Lead The Market To New Highs 
07/27DIVIDEND CHAMPION SPOTLIGHT : Cintas Corporation 
07/26Despite Being Fundamentally Strong, Cintas May Witness An End To Its Rally 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 807 M
EBIT 2019 1 133 M
Net income 2019 793 M
Debt 2019 1 818 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 30,20
P/E ratio 2020 26,74
EV / Sales 2019 3,58x
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
Capitalization 22 581 M
Chart CINTAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cintas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINTAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 200 $
Spread / Average Target -6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Douglas Farmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Schneider Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Michael Hansen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard T. Farmer Chairman-Emeritus
Gerald S. Adolph Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINTAS CORPORATION36.35%22 581
WORLDPAY INC7.04%30 525
UNITED RENTALS-4.05%13 649
BUREAU VERITAS-0.26%11 748
TELEPERFORMANCE41.31%11 404
LG CORP--.--%11 123
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.