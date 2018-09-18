Cintas Corporation : Announces Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) today announced that it will release
fiscal year 2019 first quarter results on Tuesday, September 25, 2018,
after the market closes. The Company will conduct a conference call to
address the financial results. A live webcast of the call will be
available to individual investors and the public beginning at 5:00 p.m.,
Eastern Time, on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.
The webcast will be available at www.Cintas.com.
Click on the webcast icon and then follow instructions. For those unable
to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the
Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the completion
of the live call and will remain available for two weeks.
About Cintas Corporation:
Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types
and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence every
day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our
customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean,
safe and looking their best. With products and services including
uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products,
fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training,
Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered
in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over
the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component
of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.
Questions concerning the webcast or conference call should be directed
to:
Judy Girty
(513) 573-4915
girtyj@cintas.com
