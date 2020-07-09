Log in
CINTAS CORPORATION

CINTAS CORPORATION

(CTAS)
Cintas Corporation : Announces Webcast for Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

07/09/2020 | 11:14am EDT

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) today announced that it will release fiscal year 2020 fourth quarter results on Thursday, July 23, 2020, before the market opens. The Company will conduct a conference call to address the financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available to individual investors and the public beginning at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

The webcast will be available at www.Cintas.com. Click on the webcast icon and then follow instructions. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available for two weeks.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.


© Business Wire 2020
