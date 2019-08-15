Log in
Cintas Corporation : Donates First Aid Cabinets to American Diabetes Association® Camps

0
08/15/2019 | 02:32pm EDT

Nearly 25,000 American youth are diagnosed with diabetes every year1. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leading provider of workplace first aid, safety supplies and training services, is donating 78 first aid cabinets to support American Diabetes Association® (ADA) Camps, which deliver education and camp fun to kids in a medically safe environment.

“Summer camp is a rite of passage for every child, but it doesn’t come without risks, ranging from bug bites and insect stings to scrapes and bruises,” said Katie Gough-Edwards, Marketing Director - First Aid & Safety, Cintas. “We’re proud to partner with the ADA to support the more than 6,500 children across the U.S. who attend ADA camps. Our well-stocked first aid cabinets have the supplies necessary to not only treat common camp injuries, but they are also equipped with treatment if a camper or staff member experiences a dramatic change in blood glucose levels.”

Cintas will install 78 ANSI Class B first aid cabinets at ADA Camps across the country, complete with the following products: WoundSeal® Liquid Bandage, Glucose, Pain Away®, QuikHeal Hydrocolloid Bandage and hand lotion.

“Camps offer an opportunity to be part of a community, promoting care for each other as well as building independence and self-management skills for managing diabetes,” said Kelly Mueller, Vice President of Consumer and Community Impact for the American Diabetes Association. “ADA Camps are made possible every summer through innovative partnerships and the generosity of friends like the Cintas Corporation.”

For 70 years, the ADA has run camps across the country serving over 100,000 children and their families. Camp is a lifeline for children and their families who are living with diabetes. ADA Camps are funded through the generous support of camp families, corporate sponsors, community partners, foundations, clubs, organizations and individuals across the country.

For more information about Cintas First Aid & Safety solutions, visit https://www.cintas.com/firstaidsafety/.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

____________________________

1 American Diabetes Association: http://ow.ly/EoYL50ufBa8


© Business Wire 2019
