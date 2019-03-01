Cintas Corporation : Launches 2019 Design Collective™ Catalog

Cintas
Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), the largest uniform supplier in North
America, today launched the 2019 Design Collective™ by Cintas catalog.
The new on-trend catalog features hundreds of new garments, many
designed by the Design Collective’s award-winning fashion designers and
others from their trusted retail apparel brand partners.
“Our customers have always been at the forefront of creating custom
garments that reflect their brand, and we’re always looking for new ways
to bring them on-trend styles and enhanced functionality,” said Todd
McKeown, President and COO of Direct Sale Strategic Markets, Cintas.
“We’re proud to introduce the new Design Collective by Cintas, which
blends the talent of our award-winning in-house designers with major
apparel brands to create innovative wardrobe collections that employees
want to wear.”
Featured throughout the catalog are apparel collections from trusted
retail brand partners such as Under Armour®, Levis®,
Carhartt®, Cherokee® and Chef Works®.
Combined with the Design Collective’s ready-to-wear line and unique
custom garments, the result is an on-trend offering worthy of the hard
working employees who wear it.
New products and innovation spanning every category within the catalog
include suiting collections, blouses, sweaters and more. The catalog
also highlights the 10 winners of the Everyday
Impact™ Hero Program throughout the catalog wearing
Cintas designs and products.
You can shop the 2019 Design Collective by Cintas catalog here.
For more information about Cintas, please visit cintas.com
or call 800.864.3676.
About Cintas:
Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types
and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence
every day. We provide a wide range of products and services that enhance
our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean,
safe and looking their best. With products and services including
retail-inspired apparel, uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first
aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training
and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the
Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a
publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select
Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard &
Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.
