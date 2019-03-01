Cintas Corporation : Launches 2019 Design Collective™ Catalog

Catalog showcases new garments, innovations and selections from retail brands

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), the largest uniform supplier in North America, today launched the 2019 Design Collective™ by Cintas catalog. The new on-trend catalog features hundreds of new garments, many designed by the Design Collective’s award-winning fashion designers and others from their trusted retail apparel brand partners.

“Our customers have always been at the forefront of creating custom garments that reflect their brand, and we’re always looking for new ways to bring them on-trend styles and enhanced functionality,” said Todd McKeown, President and COO of Direct Sale Strategic Markets, Cintas. “We’re proud to introduce the new Design Collective by Cintas, which blends the talent of our award-winning in-house designers with major apparel brands to create innovative wardrobe collections that employees want to wear.”

Featured throughout the catalog are apparel collections from trusted retail brand partners such as Under Armour®, Levis®, Carhartt®, Cherokee® and Chef Works®. Combined with the Design Collective’s ready-to-wear line and unique custom garments, the result is an on-trend offering worthy of the hard working employees who wear it.

New products and innovation spanning every category within the catalog include suiting collections, blouses, sweaters and more. The catalog also highlights the 10 winners of the Everyday Impact™ Hero Program throughout the catalog wearing Cintas designs and products.

You can shop the 2019 Design Collective by Cintas catalog here. For more information about Cintas, please visit cintas.com or call 800.864.3676.

About Cintas:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day. We provide a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including retail-inspired apparel, uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

