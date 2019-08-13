Cintas : Five Reasons to Thank Your Custodian When Returning from Summer Break

Cintas educates the educators on behind-the-scenes summer deep cleans

During the school year, a custodian’s day-to-day is demanding and fast-paced, but with less foot traffic during the summer, custodians and maintenance staff have time to conduct and oversee detailed deep cleans that would otherwise disrupt school functions. With a lot to do, and only a few short months to do it, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is offering a closer look at what your school custodians have been up to this summer.

During the summer months, school custodians are hard at work conducting and overseeing various deep cleans to help restore floors and other surfaces to their original condition. When combined with routine cleaning when school is in session, deep cleans help schools maintain clean surfaces, and reduce long-term repair and replacement costs.

“When teachers and students return to school over the next few weeks, we hope they’ll take a good look around at all the work that’s been done while school was out,” said John Engel, Director of Marketing, Cintas. “School custodians don’t get a summer break. If anything, they work even harder during summer months to make sure their schools are cleaner and safer when students and staff return.”

When returning from summer break, take note of the following areas that have likely been deep cleaned to help make your school cleaner and safer once school is back in session:

Entrances and Sidewalks - The sidewalk leading up to a school’s entrance is the first thing many notice when arriving at school. Deep cleans consisting of power washing can help to make concrete entrances brighter and more inviting. Carpets - Proper and consistent maintenance of school carpets can extend their life, sustain their performance and keep them looking good year-round. This usually involves a high-pressure steam system and hot-water extraction method to remove the accumulation of deep-down soil and residue left behind by other cleaning methods. Hard Surface Floors - Whether in the hallway, cafeteria, restroom or locker room, deep cleaning hard surface flooring such as VCT, polished concrete or ceramic tile and grout, can increase the coefficient of friction by up to 35 percent, resulting in increased traction. Cleaner Restrooms - Deep cleaning typically involves sanitizing restroom surfaces with the use of a chemical injection washer to remove soil build-up that regular mops and brushes cannot reach. This results in a fully sanitized area that not only looks and smells clean, but is clean. PTAC and VTAC Coil Cleaning - Even if your school doesn’t run the A/C during summer months, PTAC and VTAC coil deep cleans can reduce energy costs by improving airflow and temperature accuracy once the units are turned on. They can also provide health benefits for allergy and asthma sufferers, as well as improve indoor air quality and freshness.

So, when you return to school, take a look at the bright concrete entryway, the shiny floors, the stain-free carpets, the sanitized restroom, take a big breath of fresh indoor air and don’t forget to thank your custodian!

