Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cintas Corporation    CTAS

CINTAS CORPORATION

(CTAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cintas : Keep Employees Hydrated This Summer with Cintas WaterBreak®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 10:17am EDT

According to a national survey conducted by The Harris Poll, nearly 86% of workers believe it is their employer’s responsibility to provide a workplace water station that is cleaned and serviced regularly1. Keep employees hydrated and satisfied this summer with Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CTAS) WaterBreak.®

“Having a sanitary water system supports employee wellness while reducing plastic waste within a facility,” said Sean Mulcahey, marketing manager, Cintas. “WaterBreak allows businesses to provide employees better tasting and hygienic drinking water while reducing costs and improving employee wellness.”

WaterBreak includes WaterBreak Premium and WaterBreak Countertop. WaterBreak Premium has twice the cooling ability compared to other water stations. WaterBreak Countertop fits under most kitchen cabinets, and its polymer covering won’t rust or scratch countertops.

WaterBreak Premium and WaterBreak Countertop are closed water systems for cleaner operations with hot, cold and room temperature water options. This closed, sealed system keeps the unit and water cleaner for longer periods of time.

WaterBreak removes the need to lift heavy bottles and eases storage requirements. Its self-draining drip tray reduces bacteria build up. With ongoing Cintas service, the system is consistently cleaned and wiped down during each service with special focus given to touch points and dispensing nozzles. The high capacity commercial-grade filters are regularly changed and reduce the occurrence of lead, cysts, chlorine and foul odor.

Nearly half of employees believe their productivity would improve if their employer provided a water station. Contact a local Cintas representative today for more information about WaterBreak or visit www.cintas.com/firstaidsafety.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Readyto open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

1 This survey was conducted online within the United States by Harris Poll on behalf of Cintas from July 28-August 1, 2017 among 1,081 U.S. adults ages 18 and older who are employed full time/part time.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CINTAS CORPORATION
10:17aCINTAS : Keep Employees Hydrated This Summer with Cintas WaterBreak®
BU
07/10CINTAS CORPORATION : annual earnings release
07/09CINTAS CORPORATION : Announces Webcast for Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Resul..
BU
07/09CINTAS CORPORATION : Offers Revolutionary ZOLL AED 3®
BU
07/06CINTAS : to Close Menomonee Falls Operation
BU
06/29CINTAS : Launches Annual America's Best Restroom® Nationwide Contest
BU
06/25CINTAS : Wins Three NAUMD Image of the Year Awards, Ties for Best of the Best fo..
BU
06/23CINTAS : Donates 100,000 Face Masks to Matthew 25 Ministries
BU
06/22CINTAS : Spotlights Superhero EVS Technicians During Nationwide Awards Program
BU
05/12CINTAS CORPORATION : Announces Webcast for COVID-19 Coronavirus Update
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 026 M - -
Net income 2020 858 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 27 715 M 27 715 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart CINTAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cintas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINTAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 251,83 $
Last Close Price 266,36 $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target -5,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Douglas Farmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd M. Schneider Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Michael Hansen CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Matt Hough Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard T. Farmer Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.01%27 715
TELEPERFORMANCE5.38%15 290
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC19.16%12 572
EDENRED-7.51%11 894
NEXI S.P.A28.88%11 383
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-7.59%10 978
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group