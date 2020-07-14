Cintas : Keep Employees Hydrated This Summer with Cintas WaterBreak®

According to a national survey conducted by The Harris Poll, nearly 86% of workers believe it is their employer’s responsibility to provide a workplace water station that is cleaned and serviced regularly1. Keep employees hydrated and satisfied this summer with Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CTAS) WaterBreak.®

“Having a sanitary water system supports employee wellness while reducing plastic waste within a facility,” said Sean Mulcahey, marketing manager, Cintas. “WaterBreak allows businesses to provide employees better tasting and hygienic drinking water while reducing costs and improving employee wellness.”

WaterBreak includes WaterBreak Premium and WaterBreak Countertop. WaterBreak Premium has twice the cooling ability compared to other water stations. WaterBreak Countertop fits under most kitchen cabinets, and its polymer covering won’t rust or scratch countertops.

WaterBreak Premium and WaterBreak Countertop are closed water systems for cleaner operations with hot, cold and room temperature water options. This closed, sealed system keeps the unit and water cleaner for longer periods of time.

WaterBreak removes the need to lift heavy bottles and eases storage requirements. Its self-draining drip tray reduces bacteria build up. With ongoing Cintas service, the system is consistently cleaned and wiped down during each service with special focus given to touch points and dispensing nozzles. The high capacity commercial-grade filters are regularly changed and reduce the occurrence of lead, cysts, chlorine and foul odor.

Nearly half of employees believe their productivity would improve if their employer provided a water station. Contact a local Cintas representative today for more information about WaterBreak or visit www.cintas.com/firstaidsafety.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

1 This survey was conducted online within the United States by Harris Poll on behalf of Cintas from July 28-August 1, 2017 among 1,081 U.S. adults ages 18 and older who are employed full time/part time.

