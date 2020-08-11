Cintas : Named one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) has been named to the 2020 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) “Best Places to Work”, by receiving a top score. The DEI survey, which is administered jointly by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), is the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool designed and embraced by both business leaders and disability advocates.

“This is the first year that we participated in the DEI and we’re proud to earn a 90 and top-scoring status,” said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Corporation Chief Diversity Officer & Vice President of Human Resources. “Our practices in the areas of culture, leadership, recruitment, and community engagement helped propel us to this achievement. Cultivating an inclusive environment is essential for our continued competitiveness, while allowing the breadth of experience, skills sets, perspectives and talents of our diverse partners to truly shine.”

Cintas is committed to increasing its understanding and efforts to hire and retain employee-partners with disabilities. For the past six years, NEXT for AUTISM has supported Cintas to create inclusive environments through training, conducting outreach to individuals with disabilities and through community partnerships to assist us in finding qualified talent.

“The best way to attract, retain and grow talent with disabilities is to create an accessible, inclusive workplace,” said Jill Houghton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Disability:IN. “This year’s top scoring Disability Equality Index companies are demonstrating their commitment to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI, recognizing that there’s still room for improvement. We are proud to have developed strong partnerships with corporate allies who are committed to advancing disability inclusion and equality across their businesses in the United States and around the world.”

The DEI is a prominent benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and America’s top 200 revenue grossing law firms (Am Law 200) to gauge their level of disability workplace inclusion against competitors. It was first launched in 2015 and is acknowledged today as the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool designed and embraced by both business leaders and disability advocates.

To learn more about Cintas’ inclusion program, visit www.cintascares.com/diversity-and-inclusion/.

More information on the 2020 Disability Equality Index and the full list of top companies can be found here: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

