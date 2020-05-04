Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cintas Corporation    CTAS

CINTAS CORPORATION

(CTAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cintas' : New Services And Extensive Product Lines Help Businesses Get Back To Work #ReadyTogether

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

CINCINNATI, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leader in managing corporate apparel programs, facility services, first aid & safety, and fire protection needs, is Ready to help businesses of all sizes reopen with confidence.

As part of reopening plans, many businesses are looking for services to help address the spread of COVID-19. In response, Cintas has added new products and services and ramped up existing ones to better serve all businesses including those preparing to open. These products and services include:

  • Protective face masks and shields
  • NEW Surface Disinfectant Spray and Surface Sanitizer Spray services that help reduce the presence of infectious pathogens on applied surfaces
  • Hand sanitizers with touchless dispensers
  • Cintas UltraClean® cleaning and sanitizing process for restrooms

Cintas is equipped and Ready with over 10,000 trucks, nearly 500 facilities, and eleven distribution centers across North America. Cintas' extensive product and service offerings not only help in the reopening process, but provide the support needed to continue with day-to-day operations, such as:

  • Automatic soap dispensers and paper products for restrooms
  • Microfiber wipes and mops, professionally laundered
  • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including Nitrile gloves
  • First aid supplies
  • Uniform and scrub rental
  • Extensive fire protection system services

"We know that now more than ever, businesses need to provide reassurance to employees and customers that they are doing everything they can to protect their health and well-being," said Mr. Scott D. Farmer, Cintas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We're Ready to help you reopen with disinfectant and sanitizer services to treat common touchpoints, and uniforms laundered in a wash processes effective at eliminating many virus strains."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Cintas has been on the front-line, servicing essential businesses in the healthcare, government, grocery, and manufacturing industries to deliver crucial products and services every day.

"We recognize the challenges faced by businesses large and small," said Mr. Farmer. "Reopening your business with success is critical and we're Ready to help."

To find out how we can help you and your business, please contact your local Cintas location or visit Cintas.com/COVID.

About Cintas
Cintas Corporation helps more than 1 million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help them keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best.  With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cintas-new-services-and-extensive-product-lines-help-businesses-get-back-to-work-readytogether-301052007.html

SOURCE Cintas Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CINTAS CORPORATION
12:32pCINTAS' : New Services And Extensive Product Lines Help Businesses Get Back To W..
PR
04/27CINTAS : Albertville, Ala. Custodian Crowned 2020 Cintas Custodian of the Year
BU
04/09MATTHEW 25 : Ministries and Cintas Partner Together for COVID-19 Relief
AQ
04/09CINTAS : One Week Left to Vote in 2020 Cintas Custodian of the Year Contest
BU
03/31CINTAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
03/19CINTAS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/19CINTAS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
03/19CINTAS CORPORATION : Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
BU
03/16CINTAS CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
03/16CINTAS : Announces Top 10 Finalists in Seventh-Annual Nationwide Custodian of th..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group