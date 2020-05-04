Cintas' : New Services And Extensive Product Lines Help Businesses Get Back To Work #ReadyTogether

CINCINNATI, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leader in managing corporate apparel programs, facility services, first aid & safety, and fire protection needs, is Ready™ to help businesses of all sizes reopen with confidence.

As part of reopening plans, many businesses are looking for services to help address the spread of COVID-19. In response, Cintas has added new products and services and ramped up existing ones to better serve all businesses including those preparing to open. These products and services include:

Protective face masks and shields

NEW Surface Disinfectant Spray and Surface Sanitizer Spray services that help reduce the presence of infectious pathogens on applied surfaces

Surface Disinfectant Spray and Surface Sanitizer Spray services that help reduce the presence of infectious pathogens on applied surfaces Hand sanitizers with touchless dispensers

Cintas UltraClean® cleaning and sanitizing process for restrooms

Cintas is equipped and Ready with over 10,000 trucks, nearly 500 facilities, and eleven distribution centers across North America. Cintas' extensive product and service offerings not only help in the reopening process, but provide the support needed to continue with day-to-day operations, such as:

Automatic soap dispensers and paper products for restrooms

Microfiber wipes and mops, professionally laundered

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including Nitrile gloves

First aid supplies

Uniform and scrub rental

Extensive fire protection system services

"We know that now more than ever, businesses need to provide reassurance to employees and customers that they are doing everything they can to protect their health and well-being," said Mr. Scott D. Farmer, Cintas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We're Ready to help you reopen with disinfectant and sanitizer services to treat common touchpoints, and uniforms laundered in a wash processes effective at eliminating many virus strains."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Cintas has been on the front-line, servicing essential businesses in the healthcare, government, grocery, and manufacturing industries to deliver crucial products and services every day.

"We recognize the challenges faced by businesses large and small," said Mr. Farmer. "Reopening your business with success is critical and we're Ready to help."

To find out how we can help you and your business, please contact your local Cintas location or visit Cintas.com/COVID.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than 1 million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help them keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cintas-new-services-and-extensive-product-lines-help-businesses-get-back-to-work-readytogether-301052007.html

SOURCE Cintas Corporation