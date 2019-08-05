Cintas : Opens Voting for the America's Best Restroom® Contest Finalists

The polls are open to the public now through Sept. 13

Featuring the best of the best, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), is proud to reveal the ten finalists in this year’s America’s Best Restroom® contest. The public is invited to vote for their favorite restroom at www.bestrestroom.com/us/, now through Sept. 13. The 18th annual contest celebrates public restrooms across the country that go above and beyond to provide unique and clean facilities for guests.

“From a sophisticated French brasserie to a restroom that’s literally a zoo, each of this year’s finalists offer cleanliness and unique design elements worthy of any Instagram selfie,” said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “We’re proud to spotlight businesses that provide quirky, well-maintained restrooms that are as creative as they are clean. These finalists understand the importance of ensuring patrons leave the restroom with a positive, lasting impression.”

Without further ado, the 2019 America’s Best Restroom Finalists include:

Butcher and the Brewer – Cleveland, Ohio

The atmosphere at Butcher and the Brewer is unique, including its restrooms. The restrooms feature a common entryway. A green subway-tiled accent wall pops against a white communal sink which is centered between private stalls with men’s stalls on the right, women on the left.

Jianna Restaurant – Greenville, South Carolina

Each of the four single-user washrooms embrace different visions that come to mind of Italian culture with distinctive personality and flair. Picture an old-world town square with cobblestone streets and rustic charm, another that reflects Italy’s beautiful seacoast and the fresh salt air. While one transports you to sipping delicious local limoncello and finally the last conjures up images of racy red sports cars on winding hairpin roads. All materials including tile, wallcovering, accessories and lighting were specifically chosen to reflect the character of each space to transport the guest to their own Italian daydream.

Jupiter Next – Portland, Oregon

The restrooms at this Portland hotel include seven stalls with floor-to-ceiling, gray stone-paneled walls. The stalls are arranged in a semicircle around a trough-style shared sink. Other features include gold faucets and candelabra light fixtures with soft, dim lighting.

La Belle Helene – Charlotte, North Carolina

La Belle Helene is Charlotte's most beautiful French brasserie, located in the heart of the city. The ambiance, in every detail, is authentically French, designed by renowned Parisian architect and designer Richard LaFond. From the black and white tiles to the unique murals, soft lighting, and classic bronze elements, these touches are nods to the countless eateries tucked within the streets of the famous City of Lights. La Belle Helene’s unisex restroom vanity offers a shared space for all guests to do more than just wash their hands. A hand-painted mural reflected in the vanity mirror offers a backdrop — for selfies, of course, and the space has been named Charlotte's most beautiful bathroom time over time.

LaGuardia Airport Terminal B – New York City, New York

LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the private entity rebuilding LaGuardia’s Terminal B, is dedicated to reimagining what a top-class visitor experience for travelers entails — and high-quality restrooms are a key part of that experience. LGP worked with designers to build a restroom that reflects their vision for a 21st century terminal, emphasizing efficiency, aesthetics and innovation. The stalls are deeper and wider to allow passengers to easily bring in luggage and close the door behind them. Prioritizing cleanliness, the restrooms in the new Terminal B are designed to be as hands-free as possible. The sinks are trough-style with a raised counter above. The restrooms even incorporate live orchids, custom mosaic tiles at the entryway and over the urinals, as well as graphics depicting New York City on the stall doors.

Mourad – San Francisco, California

Designed by Olle Lundberg, the restrooms at Mourad feature elements of traditional Moroccan design with a modern interpretation. The restrooms capture Morocco and San Francisco in a space that celebrates old and new, tradition and innovation. Each of the fully enclosed stalls is decorated in a different color of floor-to-ceiling Moroccan mosaic tile. The stalls also feature a marble shelf and mirror, and open to a communal marble-countertop sink.

Nashville Zoo – Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville Zoo's Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear women's restroom offers more than meets the eye. Visible through a floor-to-ceiling glass window are a family of six cotton-top tamarins. This lush indoor exhibit features these critically endangered primates and all their antics. Meanwhile, Nashville Zoo's Entry Village men's restroom features a floor-to-ceiling glass window with a view of the ball python snake exhibit.

Natick Mall – Natick, Massachusetts

The Natick Mall restrooms include a waiting room with a chandelier centered above. They also feature makeup stations and two private changing/nursing rooms with a lounge chair and outlets. Each stall also includes a marble shelf to hold your bag.

New Museum of Contemporary Art – New York City, New York

In December 2007, the New Museum opened its distinct building designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architects Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa/SANAA. Located at 235 Bowery, the building is distinguished by its minimalist design. For the restrooms, the Tokyo-based architects selected a super-graphic pattern of pixilated cherry blossoms juxtaposed against hotly hued fields of orange and turquoise, covering the bathroom walls.

Sea-Tac Airport North Satellite Terminal – Seattle, Washington

The new North Satellite Terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is part of the first stage of the $658.3m North Satellite Modernization Project. The restrooms feature automatic soap dispensers, quartz multi-station lavatories and flushing fixtures served by a rainwater harvest system that will provide 750,000 gallons annually to the restrooms. Additionally, there are separate sinks inside the ADA stalls and family restrooms with adult changing tables. All restrooms are co-located with custodial support closets to enable keeping the restrooms Opening Day Fresh!

The ten finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. The winner will be honored with a place in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame and $2,500 in facility services from Cintas to help maintain their award-winning washrooms.

Last year’s winner, the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge in Sanibel, Florida, received the most votes for its wild restrooms that feature tarpon, otter, osprey, and sea turtle sculptures, providing an underwater wildlife illusion.

Vote for your favorite loo at www.bestrestroom.com/us/.

For more information about the America’s Best Restroom contest, contact Christina Alvarez at calvarez@mulberrymc.com or 708-908-0898. Images of the ten finalists are available here.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005387/en/