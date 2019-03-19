Cintas : Reveals Top 10 Finalists in its Annual Nationwide Custodian of the Year Contest

Who will take home the custodian crown? Hosted by Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), the top 10 finalists in this year’s 2019 Custodian of the Year Contest have true hearts of gold. In its sixth year, the Custodian of the Year Contest aims to draw attention to the extraordinary yet often invisible heroes who contribute more than cleanliness to create a healthy and fun learning environment for students and faculty. Now through April 19, the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite custodian at www.cintas.com/BestCustodian.

“With nearly 4,000 nominations, our contest continues to grow every year, showing just how important school custodians are to their communities,” said Jillian Bauer, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “We received an extraordinary number of inspirational stories from school faculty, parents and students, making it nearly impossible to pick the finalists. This year’s top 10 go above and beyond all expectations and have made a positive impact on their schools, whether they’ve been working there for four or 40 years.”

The 2019 Custodian of the Year winner will be determined by the number of votes. In addition to bragging rights, the winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize along with $5,000 in products and services for his or her school from Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products. A $500 cash prize will be awarded to each of the remaining nine finalists.

The top 10 finalists in the 2019 Custodian of the Year contest include (alphabetical order):

1. Angel Aviles – Main Street School (Irvington, N.Y.)

2. Micah Bootz – Sullivan Elementary School (Green Bay, Wis.)

3. Miguel Cuellar – McKinley Elementary – (San Francisco, Calif.)

4. Howard Edwards – Cardinal John Foley Regional Catholic School (Havertown, Pa.)

5. Aristeo Flores – Scotts Valley Middle School (Scotts Valley, Calif.)

6. Debi Hess – Berry Intermediate (Lebanon, Ohio)

7. Don Killingsworth – Sevilla West Elementary School (Phoenix, Ariz.)

8. Graham McVay – Trenton High School (Trenton, Mo.)

9. Tim Persenaire – Knapp Forest Elementary School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

10. Nick Sifuentes – Hogan Cedars Elementary School (Gresham, Ore.)

For more information about the Custodian of the Year contest, please contact Jennifer Petersen at jpetersen@mulberrymc.com or 630-779-1509. A high-res Custodian of the Year logo, as well as photos of the top 10 finalists are available via Dropbox at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ogbsf5t5m3jo87p/AACieS9iSVh4DSwRhkniLCPra?dl=0.

