Cintas : Survey Reveals Nearly Two Thirds of Americans are Not Confident They Know How to Operate an AED

Do you know how to save a life? A new poll commissioned by Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leading provider of workplace first aid, safety supplies and training services, found that 63 percent of Americans are not confident that they know how to operate an automated external defibrillator (AED). The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll, from October 24-26, 2018 among 2,003 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

“In many emergency situations, prompt, properly administered first aid care can mean the difference between life and death,” said Tom Lally, Director of Training & Compliance – First Aid & Safety, Cintas. “No matter if your workplace is located in a factory or traditional office, first aid and CPR/AED training provides your employees with the certification, confidence and capability to provide immediate critical care during an incident, injury or illness.”

The survey also revealed how confident Americans are in performing other first aid skills, revealing that only about half of Americans (54 percent) are confident that they know how to perform CPR.

When it comes to basic first aid skills and emergency preparedness, the survey revealed that more Americans are confident in these abilities:

79 percent of Americans are confident that they know what to do/where to go during a weather-related emergency (e.g., tornado, hurricane, earthquake).

78 percent of Americans are confident that they know how to use a fire extinguisher.

75 percent of Americans are confident that they know how to administer basic first aid (e.g., bandaging a cut, stopping a nosebleed, using an epinephrine pen, Heimlich maneuver).

“An employer is responsible for determining the requirements for their first aid program,” added Lally. “However, not all first aid training programs meet the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) First Aid Standard, which is why it’s important to work with an organization that provides certified, OSHA approved first aid training.”

Cintas is one of the largest national providers of American Heart Association (AHA) first aid and CPR/AED training. An AHA trained Cintas representative will train on basic first aid principles, how to recognize and respond to medical emergencies, including how to use an AED and teach hands-on skills for treating injuries. Cintas offers a variety of on-site, online, and digital video programs to suit your training needs and budget.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Cintas from October 24-26, 2018 among 2,003 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact calvarez@mulberrymc.com.

