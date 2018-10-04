Cintas : Three-Fourths of Americans Believe Schools should have Automated External Defibrillators Installed

According to the American Heart Association, there are more than 350,000
out-of-hospital cardiac arrests each year, and 90 percent are fatal1.
A new poll commissioned by Cintas
Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leading provider of workplace first
aid and safety supplies, found that 75 percent of Americans believe
schools should have automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on-site.
The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll, August 28-30, 2018,
among 2,015 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.
“Having AEDs installed in public facilities can be the difference
between life and death, so it’s no surprise that an overwhelming
majority of people believe that these places should have units
accessible,” said Katie Gough-Edwards, Director of Marketing – First Aid
& Safety, Cintas. “However, it’s important for organizations to remember
that in addition to installing AEDs, these units require proactive
support and ongoing maintenance by professionals.”
In addition to schools, the survey identified other facilities where
Americans believe AEDs should be installed, including:
-
Healthcare facilities (ex., hospitals, urgent care clinics, doctor’s
offices, nursing homes): 83 percent
-
Hotels: 69 percent
-
Transportation facilities (e.g., airport, train station): 74 percent
-
Government-owned facilities (e.g., court house, DMV, recreation
center): 72 percent
-
Fitness centers: 76 percent
With Cintas’ AED program, the customer’s employee who will oversee the
AED program implementation will select an AED device, determine the
quantity of AEDs, and the placement of unit(s). Cintas will install the
unit(s) and conduct regularly scheduled visits. Cintas can also provide
AED training. The customer in charge of their AED program will be able
to maintain the status of their program through the online portal,
LifeREADY 360TM.
For more information, visit www.cintas.com/firstaidsafety/automatic-external-defibrillator/.
About Cintas Corporation:
Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types
and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence every
day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our
customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean,
safe and looking their best. With products and services including
uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products,
fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance courses,
Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®.
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500
company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol
CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and
Nasdaq-100 Index.
Survey Method
This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris
Poll on behalf of Cintas from August 28-30, 2018 among 2,015 U.S. adults
ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability
sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be
calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting
variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact
