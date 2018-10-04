Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cintas Corporation    CTAS

CINTAS CORPORATION (CTAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/04 02:59:21 pm
195.5750 USD   -0.24%
02:33pCINTAS : Three-Fourths of Americans Believe Schools should have Auto..
BU
09/27CINTAS CORPORAT : 1st quarter results
CO
09/26S&P 500 MOVERS : Ctas, scg
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cintas : Three-Fourths of Americans Believe Schools should have Automated External Defibrillators Installed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 02:33pm CEST

According to the American Heart Association, there are more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests each year, and 90 percent are fatal1. A new poll commissioned by Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leading provider of workplace first aid and safety supplies, found that 75 percent of Americans believe schools should have automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on-site. The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll, August 28-30, 2018, among 2,015 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

“Having AEDs installed in public facilities can be the difference between life and death, so it’s no surprise that an overwhelming majority of people believe that these places should have units accessible,” said Katie Gough-Edwards, Director of Marketing – First Aid & Safety, Cintas. “However, it’s important for organizations to remember that in addition to installing AEDs, these units require proactive support and ongoing maintenance by professionals.”

In addition to schools, the survey identified other facilities where Americans believe AEDs should be installed, including:

  • Healthcare facilities (ex., hospitals, urgent care clinics, doctor’s offices, nursing homes): 83 percent
  • Hotels: 69 percent
  • Transportation facilities (e.g., airport, train station): 74 percent
  • Government-owned facilities (e.g., court house, DMV, recreation center): 72 percent
  • Fitness centers: 76 percent

With Cintas’ AED program, the customer’s employee who will oversee the AED program implementation will select an AED device, determine the quantity of AEDs, and the placement of unit(s). Cintas will install the unit(s) and conduct regularly scheduled visits. Cintas can also provide AED training. The customer in charge of their AED program will be able to maintain the status of their program through the online portal, LifeREADY 360TM.

For more information, visit www.cintas.com/firstaidsafety/automatic-external-defibrillator/.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Cintas from August 28-30, 2018 among 2,015 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact calvarez@mulberrymc.com.

1https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/CIR.0000000000000558


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINTAS CORPORATION
02:33pCINTAS : Three-Fourths of Americans Believe Schools should have Automated Extern..
BU
09/27CINTAS CORPORATION : 1st quarter results
CO
09/26S&P 500 MOVERS : Ctas, scg
AQ
09/26NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Ctas, alxn
AQ
09/26CINTAS : Sounds the Alarm on Fire Awareness for National Fire Prevention Week&tr..
BU
09/25CINTAS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/25CINTAS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
09/25CINTAS CORPORATION : Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results
BU
09/25CINTAS CORPORATION : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/21CINTAS CORPORATION : to Construct New Facility in Delta Charter Township
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02CINTAS : Buy The Dip 
10/02Monday Was A Day Of Surprises - Cramer's Mad Money (10/1/18) 
10/01Cintas, Lincoln Electric To Lead 10 Dividend Increases In October 
09/26Cintas declined 4.7% post Q1 results 
09/26Hiking Day For The FOMC (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 836 M
EBIT 2019 1 138 M
Net income 2019 809 M
Debt 2019 1 815 M
Yield 2019 0,91%
P/E ratio 2019 27,64
P/E ratio 2020 24,35
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
Capitalization 21 309 M
Chart CINTAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cintas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINTAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 213 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Douglas Farmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Schneider Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Michael Hansen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard T. Farmer Chairman-Emeritus
Gerald S. Adolph Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINTAS CORPORATION25.80%21 309
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 770
UNITED RENTALS-3.71%13 697
LG CORP--.--%11 225
BUREAU VERITAS-5.44%10 931
TELEPERFORMANCE37.88%10 921
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.