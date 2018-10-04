Cintas : Three-Fourths of Americans Believe Schools should have Automated External Defibrillators Installed

According to the American Heart Association, there are more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests each year, and 90 percent are fatal1. A new poll commissioned by Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leading provider of workplace first aid and safety supplies, found that 75 percent of Americans believe schools should have automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on-site. The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll, August 28-30, 2018, among 2,015 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

“Having AEDs installed in public facilities can be the difference between life and death, so it’s no surprise that an overwhelming majority of people believe that these places should have units accessible,” said Katie Gough-Edwards, Director of Marketing – First Aid & Safety, Cintas. “However, it’s important for organizations to remember that in addition to installing AEDs, these units require proactive support and ongoing maintenance by professionals.”

In addition to schools, the survey identified other facilities where Americans believe AEDs should be installed, including:

Healthcare facilities (ex., hospitals, urgent care clinics, doctor’s offices, nursing homes): 83 percent

Hotels: 69 percent

Transportation facilities (e.g., airport, train station): 74 percent

Government-owned facilities (e.g., court house, DMV, recreation center): 72 percent

Fitness centers: 76 percent

With Cintas’ AED program, the customer’s employee who will oversee the AED program implementation will select an AED device, determine the quantity of AEDs, and the placement of unit(s). Cintas will install the unit(s) and conduct regularly scheduled visits. Cintas can also provide AED training. The customer in charge of their AED program will be able to maintain the status of their program through the online portal, LifeREADY 360TM.

For more information, visit www.cintas.com/firstaidsafety/automatic-external-defibrillator/.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Cintas from August 28-30, 2018 among 2,015 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact calvarez@mulberrymc.com.

1https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/CIR.0000000000000558

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005362/en/