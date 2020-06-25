Cintas : Wins Three NAUMD Image of the Year Awards, Ties for Best of the Best for Apparel Programs

Design Collective® by Cintas honored for work with JW Marriott, UCI Health and Palms Casino

Design Collective® by Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) was recognized for its unique wardrobe collections by the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD), receiving three awards in the following categories: casino, hotel multi-unit and healthcare. In addition, Design Collective earned a tie for the Best of the Best award given to the best overall program each year. Presented by the Image Apparel Institute (IAI), a division of the NAUMD, the 2020 Image of the Year (IOY) Awards recognize fashion, function, creativity and innovation in apparel design.

“We our proud to continue our legacy of being recognized by the NAUMD for designing unique collections that our customers’ employees love to wear every day,” said Kristin Sharp, Director of Design Collective. “Design Collective’s award-winning in-house designers blend garments from our ready-to-wear line with custom-designed pieces to curate apparel collections that enhance the customer’s brand identity.”

Winner in the hotel multi-unit category and tying for the Best of the Best award, the Design Collective apparel program for JW Marriott utilized the JW Marriott corporate brand palette as the cornerstone for the collection – neutral greys with accents of a warm blush. Design Collective researched fabrics, fabric technologies, and runway trends, to create an elegant program that adds to the JW Marriott brand story and enhances their guest experience. The program provides associates with the flexibility to mix, match, and merchandise the garments within their job function based on their personality and style preferences, just as they would with their personal wardrobe. Additionally, through a collaboration with Fibers, Inc., a leader in managing textile waste, Design Collective was able give hotels the option to participate in a program in which they could recycle their previous apparel program into fibers that are then used for additional purposes, extending the life of the garments.

In the healthcare category, Design Collective was recognized for the apparel collection it created for UCI Health. The program was designed to help improve patient satisfaction scores by providing modern color-coded work apparel for clinical staff for rapid identification of job function. Meanwhile, the non-clinical staff have modern looks. For example, the dietary department’s apparel resembles a high-end restaurant, rather than a traditional “cafeteria look.” The program includes several name-brands and includes high-quality garments that are home launderable, and do not fade or become threadbare. Each of the 2,600 wearers, including RNs, physicians, front desk staff and EVS, are outfitted in the professional looking work apparel.

Design Collective was also honored in the gaming category for the apparel program designed for the Palms Casino. They created a youthful and sophisticated program to complement the property’s recent renovations. The collection is sleek and features sustainable fabrics. It also includes customized colors and styles that allow all the interiors to be the focal point of the property.

For more information about NAUMD or the IOY Awards, visit www.naumd.com or call (402) 639-0498.

About Design Collective® by Cintas

The Design Collective by Cintas is a distinctive fashion house dedicated to creating a modern wardrobe for employees. With design studios in Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto and Miami, Design Collective’s award-winning designers blend garments from our ready-to-wear line with custom-designed pieces to curate apparel collections that enhance brand identity. These collections are often complemented with garments from our retail brand collaborations, giving employees wardrobes they love to wear. Design Collective is a division of Cintas Corporation, a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About the Image Apparel Institute

The Image Apparel Institute (IAI) is the producer of the Image of the Year Awards Program, the IAI Summit and is responsible for the development of the Image Apparel Institute Education Tracks presented during the NAUMD Convention & Exposition. The group is also responsible for the Best Practices Webinars and publications focused on the needs and issues facing the Image Apparel Business community. Award recipients have been recognized in such notable outlets as the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, MSNBC, CNBC and numerous websites and media outlets.

The Image Apparel Institute works to protect the interests of its members through a series of advocacy, education, and public relations campaigns intended to arm them with the tools needed to retain and capture business in a global economy. The institute has authored a number of position papers and has an extensive library of information from which members can further their understanding of the image apparel marketplace. The Image Apparel Institute also conducts a series of professional development seminars, and in conjunction with the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors, hosts an annual convention and exhibition where attendees can source products, learn about the latest trends, and gain practical, image apparel, fabric, sourcing and marketing knowledge to better run their business.

