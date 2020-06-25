Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cintas Corporation    CTAS

CINTAS CORPORATION

(CTAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cintas : Wins Three NAUMD Image of the Year Awards, Ties for Best of the Best for Apparel Programs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Design Collective® by Cintas honored for work with JW Marriott, UCI Health and Palms Casino

Design Collective® by Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) was recognized for its unique wardrobe collections by the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD), receiving three awards in the following categories: casino, hotel multi-unit and healthcare. In addition, Design Collective earned a tie for the Best of the Best award given to the best overall program each year. Presented by the Image Apparel Institute (IAI), a division of the NAUMD, the 2020 Image of the Year (IOY) Awards recognize fashion, function, creativity and innovation in apparel design.

“We our proud to continue our legacy of being recognized by the NAUMD for designing unique collections that our customers’ employees love to wear every day,” said Kristin Sharp, Director of Design Collective. “Design Collective’s award-winning in-house designers blend garments from our ready-to-wear line with custom-designed pieces to curate apparel collections that enhance the customer’s brand identity.”

Winner in the hotel multi-unit category and tying for the Best of the Best award, the Design Collective apparel program for JW Marriott utilized the JW Marriott corporate brand palette as the cornerstone for the collection – neutral greys with accents of a warm blush. Design Collective researched fabrics, fabric technologies, and runway trends, to create an elegant program that adds to the JW Marriott brand story and enhances their guest experience. The program provides associates with the flexibility to mix, match, and merchandise the garments within their job function based on their personality and style preferences, just as they would with their personal wardrobe. Additionally, through a collaboration with Fibers, Inc., a leader in managing textile waste, Design Collective was able give hotels the option to participate in a program in which they could recycle their previous apparel program into fibers that are then used for additional purposes, extending the life of the garments.

In the healthcare category, Design Collective was recognized for the apparel collection it created for UCI Health. The program was designed to help improve patient satisfaction scores by providing modern color-coded work apparel for clinical staff for rapid identification of job function. Meanwhile, the non-clinical staff have modern looks. For example, the dietary department’s apparel resembles a high-end restaurant, rather than a traditional “cafeteria look.” The program includes several name-brands and includes high-quality garments that are home launderable, and do not fade or become threadbare. Each of the 2,600 wearers, including RNs, physicians, front desk staff and EVS, are outfitted in the professional looking work apparel.

Design Collective was also honored in the gaming category for the apparel program designed for the Palms Casino. They created a youthful and sophisticated program to complement the property’s recent renovations. The collection is sleek and features sustainable fabrics. It also includes customized colors and styles that allow all the interiors to be the focal point of the property.

For more information about NAUMD or the IOY Awards, visit www.naumd.com or call (402) 639-0498.

About Design Collective® by Cintas

The Design Collective by Cintas is a distinctive fashion house dedicated to creating a modern wardrobe for employees. With design studios in Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto and Miami, Design Collective’s award-winning designers blend garments from our ready-to-wear line with custom-designed pieces to curate apparel collections that enhance brand identity. These collections are often complemented with garments from our retail brand collaborations, giving employees wardrobes they love to wear. Design Collective is a division of Cintas Corporation, a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About the Image Apparel Institute

The Image Apparel Institute (IAI) is the producer of the Image of the Year Awards Program, the IAI Summit and is responsible for the development of the Image Apparel Institute Education Tracks presented during the NAUMD Convention & Exposition. The group is also responsible for the Best Practices Webinars and publications focused on the needs and issues facing the Image Apparel Business community. Award recipients have been recognized in such notable outlets as the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, MSNBC, CNBC and numerous websites and media outlets.

The Image Apparel Institute works to protect the interests of its members through a series of advocacy, education, and public relations campaigns intended to arm them with the tools needed to retain and capture business in a global economy. The institute has authored a number of position papers and has an extensive library of information from which members can further their understanding of the image apparel marketplace. The Image Apparel Institute also conducts a series of professional development seminars, and in conjunction with the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors, hosts an annual convention and exhibition where attendees can source products, learn about the latest trends, and gain practical, image apparel, fabric, sourcing and marketing knowledge to better run their business.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CINTAS CORPORATION
09:32aCINTAS : Wins Three NAUMD Image of the Year Awards, Ties for Best of the Best fo..
BU
06/23CINTAS : Donates 100,000 Face Masks to Matthew 25 Ministries
BU
06/22CINTAS : Spotlights Superhero EVS Technicians During Nationwide Awards Program
BU
05/12CINTAS CORPORATION : Announces Webcast for COVID-19 Coronavirus Update
BU
05/04CINTAS' : New Services And Extensive Product Lines Help Businesses Get Back To W..
PR
04/27CINTAS : Albertville, Ala. Custodian Crowned 2020 Cintas Custodian of the Year
BU
04/09MATTHEW 25 : Ministries and Cintas Partner Together for COVID-19 Relief
AQ
04/09CINTAS : One Week Left to Vote in 2020 Cintas Custodian of the Year Contest
BU
03/31CINTAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
03/19CINTAS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 026 M - -
Net income 2020 863 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 27 223 M 27 223 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart CINTAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cintas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINTAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 240,67 $
Last Close Price 261,63 $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target -8,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Douglas Farmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd M. Schneider Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Michael Hansen CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Matt Hough Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard T. Farmer Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.77%27 223
TELEPERFORMANCE-1.93%14 102
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC8.57%11 291
LG CORP.0.81%10 779
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-8.00%10 774
NEXI S.P.A19.35%10 450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group