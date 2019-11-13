Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cintas Corp. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Cintas Corp. (“Cintas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CTAS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 13, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) issued a report alleging, based on information from FOIA requests, that “Cintas’ Fire Protection Services was charged with fraud and is causing a public safety hazard by having workers conduct fire and safety inspections without proper licenses or permits, and falsifying inspections.” Spruce Point also alleged that management may have misreported revenue and expenses for G&K Services, Inc., which the Company had acquired in 2017 for $2.1 billion.

On this news, Cintas' stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 13, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Cintas securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005979/en/