Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cintas Corporation    CTAS

CINTAS CORPORATION

(CTAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cintas Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 02:39pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cintas Corporation (“Cintas” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CTAS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Spruce Point Management published a research report about Cintas on November 13, 2019. According to the report, Cintas’ Fire Protection Services directed workers to conduct fire and safety inspections without appropriate licenses and permits, and also falsified inspections. These practices reportedly led to fraud charges. Following the publication of this report, shares of Cintas traded down more than 4.25% in intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINTAS CORPORATION
02:39pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
11/13CINTAS : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Cintas Corporation ..
PR
11/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cintas Corp. ..
BU
11/13Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cintas Co..
BU
11/13INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
11/13CTAS LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation..
BU
11/13SPRUCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT RELE : Ctas)
PR
11/07CINTAS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/29CINTAS CORPORATION : Announces Annual Dividend Increased for the 36th Consecutiv..
BU
10/28CINTAS : Launches Nationwide Search for 2020 Everyday Impact® Heroes
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 315 M
EBIT 2020 1 275 M
Net income 2020 933 M
Debt 2020 2 573 M
Yield 2020 0,88%
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,96x
EV / Sales2021 3,74x
Capitalization 26 417 M
Chart CINTAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cintas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINTAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 261,18  $
Last Close Price 255,24  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Douglas Farmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd M. Schneider Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Michael Hansen CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Matt Hough Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard T. Farmer Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINTAS CORPORATION51.94%26 417
TELEPERFORMANCE51.86%13 664
EDENRED45.25%12 486
BUREAU VERITAS SA30.60%11 424
UNITED RENTALS50.65%11 328
INTERTEK GROUP PLC11.29%11 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group