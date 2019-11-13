Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cintas Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Cintas Corporation (“Cintas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CTAS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 13, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) issued a report alleging, based on information from FOIA requests, that “Cintas’ Fire Protection Services was charged with fraud and is causing a public safety hazard by having workers conduct fire and safety inspections without proper licenses or permits, and falsifying inspections.” Spruce Point also alleged that management may have misreported revenue and expenses for G&K Services, Inc., which the Company had acquired in 2017 for $2.1 billion.

On this news, Cintas's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 13, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Cintas securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

