CIPLA LIMITED

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
News 
News

Cipla : in Licensing Pact With Gilead Sciences for Manufacturing, Distribution of Remdesivir

05/12/2020 | 11:51pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Cipla Ltd. said it has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc. for the manufacturing and distribution of the investigational medicine, Remdesivir.

The agreement is part of Cipla's efforts to enhance global access to lifesaving treatments for patients affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian-listed pharmaceutical company said Wednesday.

Remdesivir has been issued an emergency-use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat Covid-19 patients.

As part of the agreement, Cipla will be permitted to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished product, and market it in 127 countries including India and South Africa under Cipla's own brand name, the company said.

Cipla will receive the manufacturing know-how from Gilead Sciences at a commercial scale.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CIPLA LIMITED -2.71% 570.15 End-of-day quote.-2.87%
GILEAD SCIENCES -3.53% 77.95 Delayed Quote.19.96%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 171 B
EBIT 2020 21 885 M
Net income 2020 16 636 M
Debt 2020 18 934 M
Yield 2020 0,54%
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
EV / Sales2021 2,53x
Capitalization 460 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 599,55  INR
Last Close Price 570,15  INR
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Umang Vohra Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Raju Mistry President & Global Chief People Officer
Yusuf Khwaja Hamied Non-Executive Chairman
Kedar Upadhye Global Chief Financial Officer
Jaideep A. Gogtay Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIPLA LIMITED-2.87%6 225
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.35%21 370
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-0.24%14 662
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.0.47%12 202
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.77%11 544
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED1.44%8 138
