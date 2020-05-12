Cipla : in Licensing Pact With Gilead Sciences for Manufacturing, Distribution of Remdesivir

By P.R. Venkat



Cipla Ltd. said it has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc. for the manufacturing and distribution of the investigational medicine, Remdesivir.

The agreement is part of Cipla's efforts to enhance global access to lifesaving treatments for patients affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian-listed pharmaceutical company said Wednesday.

Remdesivir has been issued an emergency-use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat Covid-19 patients.

As part of the agreement, Cipla will be permitted to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished product, and market it in 127 countries including India and South Africa under Cipla's own brand name, the company said.

Cipla will receive the manufacturing know-how from Gilead Sciences at a commercial scale.

