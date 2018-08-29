Log in
CIR Compagnie Industriali Riunite SpA    CIR   IT0000080447

CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE SPA (CIR)
End-of-day quote  - 08/29
1.002 EUR   -0.40%
CIR Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Sogefi (CIR Group) announces settlement of outstanding claims

08/29/2018 | 06:57pm CEST

Sogefi (CIR Group) announces settlement of outstanding claims

Milan, August 29 2018 - Sogefi, the automotive components company controlled by the CIR Group, has signed a final agreement concerning claims made by two customers of its subsidiary Sogefi Air & Cooling S.A.S. (formerly Systèmes Moteurs S.A.S.), relating to the supply of a defective component. These claims have led to various disputes, on one hand with the two customers and the sub-suppliers, and on the other with the company from which Sogefi acquired Systèmes Moteurs (Dayco Europe S.r.l.). The agreement will close all outstanding disputes, eliminating the significant risks associated with this issue (which the market was duly and regularly informed of). Furthermore, the agreement will result in a positive impact of € 6.6 million pretax and € 4.3 million in net profit, due to the prudent accruals booked in prior years, and will have no impact of free cash flow, taking into account the payments previously made.

Disclaimer

CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 16:56:16 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 201 M
EBIT 2018 182 M
Net income 2018 52,0 M
Debt 2018 243 M
Yield 2018 4,47%
P/E ratio 2018 13,41
P/E ratio 2019 13,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 802 M
Technical analysis trends CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,24 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Monica Mondardini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rodolfo de Benedetti Chairman
Michele Cavigioli Director-Group Finance & Investor Relations
Carlo de Benedetti Honorary Chairman
Franco Debenedetti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE SPA-13.65%936
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 815
FRENI BREMBO SPA-11.76%4 354
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD-30.09%4 072
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-7.64%2 548
ZHEJIANG WANLIYANG CO LTD--.--%1 966
