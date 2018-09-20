Log in
CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE SPA (CIR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 09/20 10:48:02 am
1.0390 EUR   +0.29%
10:08aCIR COMPAGNIE I : Sogefi signs contract for innovative coolant modul..
PU
09/10CIR : buyback of shares
PU
09/03CIR : buyback of shares
PU
CIR Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Sogefi signs contract for innovative coolant module for battery electric sports car

09/20/2018 | 10:08am CEST

Sogefi signs contract for innovative coolant module for battery electric sports car

Milan, September 20, 2018 - Sogefi's innovative coolant module has been chosen for a new full-electric sports car of a German car manufacturer. The distinguishing feature of the new module developed by Sogefi - the CIR Group's automotive components company - is its all-in-one ability to distribute the coolant to the battery, the electric motor and the power electronics. It also increases their performance and life duration. The innovative Sogefi coolant module provides high cooling performance with a reduced number of interfaces and minimum packaging volume at optimum cost. Laurent Hebenstreit, Chief Executive Officer of Sogefi, said: 'This new contract is an important step for Sogefi in the Sports Car segment. The innovative coolant module is a world first in the cooling of Battery Electric Vehicles, a fast growing market'. Sogefi will start production of the coolant modules at its Orbey plant in France in 2019.

20 September 2018 | 09:49 CEST

CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:07:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 201 M
EBIT 2018 182 M
Net income 2018 52,0 M
Debt 2018 243 M
Yield 2018 4,34%
P/E ratio 2018 18,84
P/E ratio 2019 15,94
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 823 M
Technical analysis trends CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,24 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Monica Mondardini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rodolfo de Benedetti Chairman
Michele Cavigioli Director-Group Finance & Investor Relations
Carlo de Benedetti Honorary Chairman
Franco Debenedetti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE SPA-11.07%961
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 911
FRENI BREMBO SPA-6.31%4 630
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD-35.65%3 839
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-5.33%2 588
ZHEJIANG WANLIYANG CO LTD--.--%1 965
