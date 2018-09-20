CIR Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Sogefi signs contract for innovative coolant module for battery electric sports car

Sogefi signs contract for innovative coolant module for battery electric sports car

Milan, September 20, 2018 - Sogefi's innovative coolant module has been chosen for a new full-electric sports car of a German car manufacturer. The distinguishing feature of the new module developed by Sogefi - the CIR Group's automotive components company - is its all-in-one ability to distribute the coolant to the battery, the electric motor and the power electronics. It also increases their performance and life duration. The innovative Sogefi coolant module provides high cooling performance with a reduced number of interfaces and minimum packaging volume at optimum cost. Laurent Hebenstreit, Chief Executive Officer of Sogefi, said: 'This new contract is an important step for Sogefi in the Sports Car segment. The innovative coolant module is a world first in the cooling of Battery Electric Vehicles, a fast growing market'. Sogefi will start production of the coolant modules at its Orbey plant in France in 2019.

